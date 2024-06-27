International

Pannun Killing Case: 'Looking Forward To Inquiry Results', Says US; Top Official Comments On 'Institutional Reforms' | Details

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller's remarks came when he was responding to a question on members of the Foreign Senate Foreign Relations Committee writing a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging for a strong diplomatic response on the Indian government's involvement in the Sikh leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assassination bid.

PTI
Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Responding to India's inquiry into the allegations that an Indian official was involved in an alleged plot to assassinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, US on Thursda said it is 'looking forward to the results' of the Indian inquiry

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters, "They (Indian officials) have announced that they are conducting an inquiry, and we will look forward to the results of that inquiry."

Miller's comments came when he was responding to a question on members of the Foreign Senate Foreign Relations Committee writing a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging for a strong diplomatic response on the Indian government's involvement in the assassination bid.

Nikhil Gupta being extradited to the US from Prague airport. - x/@PolicieCZ
Pannun Murder Plot: Czech Republic Shares Video Of Accused Nikhil Gupta's Extradition To US Amid Him Pleading 'Not Guilty'

BY Outlook Web Desk

US federal prosecutors last year charged an Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, of his nexus with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Pannun in New York. In June last year, Gupta was apprehended in the Czech Republic followed by his extradition to the US government.

Later, Gupta was produced before a New York federal court and entered a 'not guilty' plea.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is an India-designated terrorist who holds American and Canadian citizenship - File image
'Unwarranted, Unsubstantiated...': MEA Slams Washington Post Report On Pannun 'Assassination Plot' Case

BY Outlook Web Desk

Miller's comments were followed by the Deputy Secretary of State, Kurt M Campbell's remarks where the later asserted that the murder-for-hire allegations against Nikhil Gupta had led New Delhi to consider "institutional reforms that might be necessary to deal with such allegations".

Pro-Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun - null
Pannun Killing Row: US Submits Request For Extradition Of Accused Nikhil Gupta, Says Czech Ministry

BY Outlook Web Desk

Campbell made the comments at a virtual media briefing while responding to a question on whether the 'murder-for-hire' plot targeting Pannun was raised during meetings that he and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held with their Indian counterparts.

"We have had constructive dialogue with India on this topic and I would say that they have been responsive to our concerns," he said.

"We've made clear that we seek accountability from the Government of India and we have consistently asked for updates on the Indian committee of inquiry's investigations," the senior official said.

"And I would just simply say that we raised this issue directly with the Indian government...at the most senior levels between our two sides," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Parliament: After 'Emergency' Row, Rahul-Modi's Rare Handshake, Joint Address By Prez Today | Key Points
  2. Breaking News LIVE: Sensex, Nifty All-Time High; Cop Issued Notice For Allowing Actor Pavithra Gowda To Wear Makeup In Custody
  3. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: 63 Dead, Opposition AIADMK Suspended From TN Assembly | Updates
  4. Pannun Killing Case: 'Looking Forward To Inquiry Results', Says US; Top Official Comments On 'Institutional Reforms' | Details
  5. Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain In Parts Of City, NCR Brings Respite From Heatwave
Entertainment News
  1. Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Make First Public Appearance Post Wedding; Attend Dinner Bash With Family
  2. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Opens Up About The Dynamics He Shares With His Ex-Wife Konkona Sen Sharma
  3. Shatrughan Sinha Shares Inside Pictures And Videos From Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's 'Wedding Of The Century'
  4. 'Here' Trailer Review: Tom Hanks-Robin Wright Reunite After 30 Years In This Love Story Spanning Through Ages
  5. Emma Roberts Insists Those Who Criticise 'Nepo Babies’ Don't See The 'Rejection Along The Way'
Sports News
  1. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024
  2. NBA Draft: French Players Rock - First Time In History A Country Other Than USA Had Three In Top 10
  3. RSA Vs AFG: Afghanistan 'Struggled To Execute Our Plans As Intended’, Concedes Rashid Khan
  4. POR 0-2 GEO, Euro 2024: Georgia Upset Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal To Reach Round Of 16 - In Pics
  5. SA Vs AFG Reactions: South Africa Thrash Afghanistan To Enter Maiden T20 World Cup Final
World News
  1. Pannun Killing Case: 'Looking Forward To Inquiry Results', Says US; Top Official Comments On 'Institutional Reforms' | Details
  2. Indian-American Doctor Given Mental Therapy, Not Jail, For Murder Attempt On Wife, Kids: 'Psychotic Breakdown'
  3. Bolivia: President Arce Foils Coup Attempt, Names New Army Commander
  4. 'Let's Sit Down And Talk': Pak PM Sharif Extends Olive Branch To Imran Khan Agreeing To Hear About 'Troubles' In Jail
  5. Canada's Claim Of Indian Interference 'Politically Motivated': Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma
Latest Stories
  1. These Are The New Laws Expected Under NDA 3.0
  2. Foxconn Refuses To Employ Married Women At Chennai iPhone Plant? Ministry Seeks Report | Details Inside
  3. BJP Veteran LK Advani Admitted To Delhi AIIMS, Condition Stable
  4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup SF 1: Proteas Zoom Into Maiden Final; Heartbreak For AFG
  5. Wanted Urgent Approval Of Liquor Policy, Met 'South Group' Liquor Baron: CBI Against Arvind Kejriwal In Remand Plea
  6. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024
  7. Breaking News LIVE: Sensex, Nifty All-Time High; Cop Issued Notice For Allowing Actor Pavithra Gowda To Wear Makeup In Custody
  8. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Semi-Final, T20 World Cup Highlights: Proteas Waltz Into First-Ever Final