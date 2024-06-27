Pannun Killing Case: 'Looking Forward To Inquiry Results', Says US; Top Official Comments On 'Institutional Reforms' | Details

Responding to India's inquiry into the allegations that an Indian official was involved in an alleged plot to assassinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, US on Thursda said it is 'looking forward to the results' of the Indian inquiry
State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters, "They (Indian officials) have announced that they are conducting an inquiry, and we will look forward to the results of that inquiry."
Miller's comments came when he was responding to a question on members of the Foreign Senate Foreign Relations Committee writing a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging for a strong diplomatic response on the Indian government's involvement in the assassination bid.
US federal prosecutors last year charged an Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, of his nexus with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Pannun in New York. In June last year, Gupta was apprehended in the Czech Republic followed by his extradition to the US government.
Later, Gupta was produced before a New York federal court and entered a 'not guilty' plea.
Miller's comments were followed by the Deputy Secretary of State, Kurt M Campbell's remarks where the later asserted that the murder-for-hire allegations against Nikhil Gupta had led New Delhi to consider "institutional reforms that might be necessary to deal with such allegations".
Campbell made the comments at a virtual media briefing while responding to a question on whether the 'murder-for-hire' plot targeting Pannun was raised during meetings that he and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held with their Indian counterparts.
"We have had constructive dialogue with India on this topic and I would say that they have been responsive to our concerns," he said.
"We've made clear that we seek accountability from the Government of India and we have consistently asked for updates on the Indian committee of inquiry's investigations," the senior official said.
"And I would just simply say that we raised this issue directly with the Indian government...at the most senior levels between our two sides," he said.