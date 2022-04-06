Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Greece: General Strike Shuts Down Services Across Country

The strike left ferries to and from Greek islands tied up in port, and left Athens without a subway, tram, trolley or suburban railway, while buses were to run for 12 hours from 9 am.

Greece: General Strike Shuts Down Services Across Country
Strike in Greece Reuters

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 5:05 pm

Public transport largely ground to a halt in the Greek capital Wednesday and state-run services remained shuttered as workers walked off the job in a 24-hour general strike to protest rising prices.

The strike left ferries to and from Greek islands tied up in port, and left Athens without a subway, tram, trolley or suburban railway, while buses were to run for 12 hours from 9 am.

State-run hospitals were treating emergency cases only as health care workers joined the strike, called by the country's two main umbrella unions for public and private sector workers, demanding salary increases and measures to tackle rising prices.

Related stories

After Terror Strike In JK’s Shopian, Muslim Neighbours Stand Behind Kashmiri Pandit Shopkeeper’s Family

Health Services In Rajasthan Likely To Be Affected On Saturday, Doctors On Strike

Greece Ferry Fire

Several demonstrations were planned in central Athens and other main cities.

“For the last 14 years, workers have been bearing the burden of a deep crisis that affected the income and the lives of everyone,” said the General Confederation of Greek Workers union, known by its acronym GSEE, referring to the Greek financial crisis that started in late 2009 and left the country dependent on international bailouts for a decade. 

“The years have passed and the crisis is deepening, the burdens remain, rights are shrinking. We are striking and demanding the government take measures here and now,” GSEE said.

Greece has seen increasing prices, particularly in energy and certain supermarket goods such as flour, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Tags

International Strikes Greece Ferry (Passenger Ship/ Cargo / Tankers/ Fishing) Nationwide Shut Down Protests Rising Commodity Prices Doctors' Strike Demonstration Greece
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday Call It Quits After 3 Years Of Relationship

Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday Call It Quits After 3 Years Of Relationship

Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s ‘Beast’ Banned In Kuwait

Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s ‘Beast’ Banned In Kuwait