Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

German Energy Giant Uniper Asks For Bailout Amid Ukraine War

German energy supply giant Uniper is asking the government for a bailout amid a growing natural gas crunch due to the war in Ukraine.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 6:38 pm

German energy supply giant Uniper said Friday it is asking the government for a bailout amid a growing natural gas crunch due to the war in Ukraine.

Uniper, which is Germany's biggest importer of Russian gas, said in a statement that its board has applied to the government for “stabilization measures.”

The move could see the government pump billions of euros (dollars) into Uniper to keep the company afloat. Germany's Cabinet had approved a plan preparing for such measures earlier this week.

The company downgraded its financial outlook for this year last week, pointing to a sharp reduction in gas deliveries by Russia's Gazprom in recent weeks that has forced it to buy substitute supplies at significantly higher prices.

“Since Uniper cannot yet pass on these additional costs, this results in significant financial burdens,” it said at the time.

Uniper said the government bailout it was seeking was "aimed at ceasing the current accumulation of substantial losses, covering Uniper's liquidity needs and protecting Uniper's investment-grade credit rating.”

The company said its major shareholder Fortum was also in talks with the German government to “address the negative impact of the current gas supply restrictions on Uniper.”

Related stories

Zubair Arrest Row: India Asks Germany To Avoid 'Uninformed Comments' After Rebuke

Germany Considers Aid For Struggling Energy Firms

“Fortum's proposal includes a restructuring of Uniper aiming at establishing a security of supply company under the ownership of the German government,” it said.

Tags

International Uniper's Liquidity Shareholder Uniper's Investment-grade Credit Rating German Energy Supply Giant Uniper Natural Gas Crunch Financial Outlook Establishing A Security Of Supply Company
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here’s What Customers Can Do 

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here’s What Customers Can Do 