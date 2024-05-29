France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms

Days after Spain, Ireland and Norway formally recognised the state of Palestine, France has put forth the prospect of recognizing Palestine in the future.
As per the latest reports, French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to implement certain reforms within the PA which are "much needed".
In exchange for these reforms, the French president stated that Paris will offer the "prospect of recognition of the state of Palestine".
As per an AFP report, France's Elysee Palace has reported that Macron "highlighted France’s commitment to building a common vision of peace with European and Arab partners" in a phone call with Abbas.
The French leader also offered security guarantees for Palestinians and Israelis and the prospect of recognition for Palestine.
Macron's "prospect" for recognition also comes after the French President accused Spain and Ireland of recognising Palestine as a state as part of “political positioning,” as opposed to seeking a solution to the decades long conflict.
Spain, Ireland And Norway Formally Recognise Palestine As A State
On Tuesday (May 28), Ireland, Spain and Norway joined 140 member states of the United Nations and officially recognised Palestine as a state. The three governments completed the formal process of its recognition amid Israel's ongoing and intensifying attacks in Rafah.
All three European countries have expressed a common aim in their move towards recognition of Palestine - to work for peace and security for a future where Israelis and Palestinians co-exist in harmony.
Spain, Ireland and Norway have also recognised Palestine in order to push for a two-state solution to end the decases long conflict between the two states.