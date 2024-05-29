International

Gaza War 'Won't End This Year' Says Top Netanyahu Aide; Brazil Recalls Envoy As Rafah Attacks Intensify | Details

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's national security advisor Tzachi Hanegbi has stated that the war in Gaza will not end this year. Meanwhile, Brazil has recalled its ambassador to Tel Aviv with "no date for return" set.

Gaza War 'Won't End This Year' Says Top Netanyahu Aide; Brazil Recalls Envoy As Rafah Attacks Intensify
As Israel's attacks of Rafah continue to intensify, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's national security advisor Tzachi Hanegbi has stated that the war in Gaza will not end this year.

The NSA's statements came after he confirmed that the Israel Defence Forces was in control of 75 percent of the Philadelphi Corridor, which is a buffer zone between Gaza Strip and Egypt.

Furthermore, as Israel remains at the centre of global condemnation after its intense attacks at safe zones in Rafah, Brazil has reportedly recalled its ambassador to Tel Aviv.

All Eyes On Rafah As Attacks Intensify; Brazil Recalls Envoy | Latest On The War In Gaza

Brazil Recalls Envoy Amid Global Condemnation For Israel

Brazil has reportedly recalled its ambassador to Israel with no "Date set for his return". Frederico Meyer, the Brazilian envoy to Tel Aviv was initially recalled for consultations with the government in February after Brazil and Israel exchanged heated words regarding its ongoing war in Gaza.

However, as per reported by AFP, sources have revealed that the government have recalled him with "no conditions for him to return” to Israel.

No End In Sight For War

Israel's National Security Advisor Hanegbi confirmed that the IDF is in control of 75 percent of the Philadelphi Corridor between Gaza and Egypt. Adding to this, the top aide to Netanyahu stated that he does not expect the war in Gaza to end this year.

"Inside Gaza, the IDF is now in control of 75% of the Philadelphi Route and I believe it will be in control of it all with time. Together with the Egyptians, we must ensure weapon smuggling is prevented," he told public broadcaster Kan, adding that he does not expect the war to end in 2024.

Israeli shelling killed at least 21 Palestinians, including children, Palestinians mourn - Jehad Alshrafi/Anadolu via Getty Images
How Israel’s Attacks On Rafah's Refugee Tents Violate International Laws

BY Outlook Web Desk

Amid Humanitarian Crisis, Gaza Pier Breaks

In its bid to increase aid into Gaza Strip, the United States made a multinational pier off the shore of the war torn strip. However, weeks after it received its first shipment of aid, bad weather has caused damage to the off shore pier.

The US Department of Defence has stated that the pier will be removed for repairs after a section of it was damaged due to bad weather. This pier, as per US officials, will take at least a week to repair.

"The rebuilding and repairing of the pier will take at least over a week, and, following completion, will need to be re-anchored to the coast of Gaza,” stated Sabrina Singh, the spokesperson for the Pentagon.

More Civilians Killed In Rafah As Attacks Intensify

Days after an Israeli strike killed 45 Palestinians at a refugee camp in Rafah, 21 civilians were killed in attacks on tents in al-Mawasi, near Rafah.

As per Al Jazeera, 15 more Palestinians have been killed in Rafah due to Israeli air raids and artillery shelling. Despite global condemnation and admitting its "tragic mistake" of Sunday, Israel shows no sign of stopping the war.

