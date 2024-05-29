International

How Israel’s Attacks On Rafah's Refugee Tents Violate International Laws

Ever since the escalation of Israel’s war in October last year, refugee camps and other 'safe' zones have become primary targets for the military

Jehad Alshrafi/Anadolu via Getty Images
Israeli shelling killed at least 21 Palestinians, including children, Palestinians mourn Photo: Jehad Alshrafi/Anadolu via Getty Images
info_icon

Even as the top United Nations court urged Israel to halt its operations in Gaza last week, Israeli tanks and forces wrecked havoc on the refugee camp in Rafah on Sunday, killing at least 45 civilians. The same area was pummelled with overnight strikes for the past few days, drawing international condemnation. Yet, the White House said that the Israeli attacks had not violated Joe Biden's “red line”.

“It was a night of horror,” Abdel-Rahman Abu Ismail, a Palestinian from Gaza City who has been sheltering in Tel al-Sultan since December, recalled. He heard “constant sounds” of explosions overnight and into Tuesday, with fighter jets and drones flying over the area.

Is this the first time Israel has attacked a refugee camp?

This is not the first time that Israel has attacked refugee camps amidst its ongoing war on Gaza. During two consecutive days, on October 31 and November 1, 2023, Israeli air forces conducted a series of air raids which hit Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp.  At least 90 people were killed and more than a 100 injured, according to Al Jazeera. 

A dead bird is seen among the rubble after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City - null
War Crimes In Gaza Explained: What Do International Laws Say About Targeting Safe Spaces?

BY Outlook Web Desk

Gaza refugee camps were originally established to provide temporary shelter to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who lost their homes to the 1948 Arab-Israeli War. However, they have become primary target points for the Israeli military base over the years.

The Rafah Camp is one of eight Palestinian refugee camps in the Gaza Strip. Ever since the escalation of Israel’s war in October last year, these refugee camps have become even more cramped as thousands of people continue to leave their homes to escape the deadly violence.

Which international laws has Israel violated via its actions?

The Hague Law and Geneva Conventions are some of the international laws and agreements that prescribe the rules of conduct for military forces, address the rights of protected persons, including civilians and prisoners of war, in an international armed conflict. Israel has ratified the Geneva Conventions. 

The First and Fourth Geneva Conventions exclusively protect hospitals, safety zones, and neutral zones which are intended to shelter the wounded, the sick and civilians, from the consequences of conflict and in general calls for the overall protection of people who do not take part in any hostilities. However, Israeli forces shelled a tent camp in a designated “safe zone” west of Rafah and killed at least 21 people, including 13 women and girls on May 29. 

People gather at Shifa Hospital to pay tribute to a boy killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza - null
Hospitals In Gaza Were Once A Safe Haven

BY Outlook Web Desk

Israel previously designated al-Mawasi, in western Rafah as a humanitarian area to which Palestinians should evacuate for their safety. According to a report by Al Jazeera, air attacks have repeatedly hit tent camps in al-Mawasi region, forcing the Al-Quds Field Hospital, run by the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to move out of the area. The field hospital was one of the last few functioning health facilities in Rafah. 

These actions come days after the ICJ called on Israel to halt its Rafah offensive. Although the top court doesn’t have the power to enforce this order, any member state on the UN Security Council may refer the matter of Israel’s non-compliance of ICJ’s orders to the UN Security Council, which would then vote on whether to require Israel to abide by the provisional measures. However, any such sanctions or votes may be vetoed by the US, which is Israel’s close ally.

What is the ‘red line’ that White House says Israeli attacks haven’t crossed?

President Joe Biden warned earlier this month that the United States would block certain arms transfers if Israel targeted heavily populated areas in Rafah. After Sunday’s attack, John F Kirby, a White House spokesman, said the deaths were “devastating” but that the scale of the attack was not enough to change the country's policy. “We don’t want to see a major ground operation. We haven’t seen that,” Kirby told reporters. 

When asked about the presence of Israeli tanks in Rafah on Tuesday, Kirby said,, “We have not seen them go in with large units, large numbers of troops, in columns and formations in some sort of coordinated manoeuvre against multiple targets on the ground.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meanwhile admitted that the strike which killed dozens of displaced Palestinians in Rafah on Sunday was a "tragic mistake”.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  3. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  4. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  5. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress