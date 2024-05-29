How Israel’s Attacks On Rafah's Refugee Tents Violate International Laws

These actions come days after the ICJ called on Israel to halt its Rafah offensive. Although the top court doesn’t have the power to enforce this order, any member state on the UN Security Council may refer the matter of Israel’s non-compliance of ICJ’s orders to the UN Security Council, which would then vote on whether to require Israel to abide by the provisional measures. However, any such sanctions or votes may be vetoed by the US, which is Israel’s close ally.