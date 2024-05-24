ICJ Orders Israel To Halt Rafah Offensive, Report Progress In One Month | Check Full Ruling

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah, in the Gaza Strip. The ICJ's ruling was made in response to an emergency request by South Africa, which argued that Israel's actions in Rafah were causing a humanitarian crisis and threatening the lives of thousands of Palestinians.
Nawaf Salam, the head of the International Court of Justice said: “Israel must take effective measures to ensure the unimpeded access to the Gaza Strip of any commission of inquiry, fact-finding mission or investigative body mandated by the competent organs of the UN to investigate allegations of genocide.”
The top world court ordered Israel to report to the court within one month on its progress in applying the measures ordered today.
The ICJ's decision has been welcomed by Palestinian authorities. However, the ICJ's powers are limited, as it does not have a police force to enforce its orders. However, the ruling against Israel would add to its political isolation, which has grown in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, a second top global court – the international criminal court – has identified three judges to hear a request for arrest warrants against Hamas leaders, Israel's Prime Minister, and its Defence Minister. However, Israel is not an ICC member, so even if the arrest warrants are issued, they do not face any immediate risk of prosecution. But the threat of arrest could make it difficult for the Israeli leaders to travel abroad.
At least 35,800 Palestinians have been killed and 80,011 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since 7 October, according to Palestinian health officials. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen, with aid agencies warning of a catastrophic situation.
About The International Court Of Justice (ICJ):
The International Court of Justice (ICJ), also called the World Court, is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. It adjudicates legal disputes submitted by member states and provides advisory opinions on legal questions referred by authorized UN organs and specialized agencies.
The ICJ is composed of 15 judges elected to nine-year terms by the UN General Assembly and Security Council. ICJ decisions are binding on parties to a case, but the court has no enforcement powers and depends on the Security Council to compel compliance. The ICJ is distinct from the International Criminal Court, which tries individuals accused of crimes such as genocide and war crimes.