Despite Tensions With Israel, US Continues To Dismiss Genocide Claims In Gaza

Despite tensions between the United States and Israel due to the mounting death toll in Gaza, the US has continued to dismiss all claims that Israel is committing a genocide in the Gaza Strip.
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan once again dismissed claims against Israel and stated that the US "does not believe a genocide is happening in Gaza". However, the top official added that Israel needs to do more to protect Palestinian civilians as it pushed for an operation in Rafah.
"We believe Israel can and must do more to ensure the protection and wellbeing of innocent civilians. We do not believe what is happening in Gaza is a genocide," Sullivan told a press briefing.
As per Sullivan, Washington was "using the internationally accepted term for genocide, which includes a focus on intent" in order to dismiss all claims against Israel.
In the recent days, US President Joe Biden has openly criticized Israel for its operations in southern Gaza and stated that the US will hold back all weapons shipments to Israel if it decided to attack Rafah.
However, Biden has come under fire from Republicans for pausing shipments to Israel and adding pressure on Tel Aviv to call off the operations in Rafah.
Israel Accused Of Genocide In Gaza
Israel has been accused of committing genocidal acts in Gaza Strip by various countries since the start of the war. South Africa filed a case against Tel Aviv at the International Court of Justice accusing it of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention.
Furthermore, Egypt, one of the key mediator countries for the ceasefire talks, has stated that it will be intervening in the case filed at the World Court to express its concern regarding the growing scale of Israeli military operations and bombings in Gaza Strip, especially Rafah.