Former FBI Chief James Comey Indicted On False Statements And Obstruction Charges

- Comey, a long-time critic of Trump, has been a controversial figure since his handling of the Clinton email case.
Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted on two counts — one for making false statements and the other for obstruction of justice — according to U.S. media reports.
The indictment was brought by Lindsey Halligan, a Trump-appointed prosecutor newly assigned to the Eastern District of Virginia, despite having no prior prosecutorial experience.
Comey, who served as FBI director from 2013 until Trump dismissed him in 2017, has long been a central figure in U.S. political controversies. His handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation drew sharp criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, while his role in the early stages of the Trump-Russia probe made him a frequent target of Trump’s attacks.
Since leaving office, Comey has positioned himself as a vocal critic of Trump, writing books and speaking publicly about what he described as threats to democratic institutions. The indictment is expected to further intensify the political clash between Trump and his opponents, reigniting debates over the justice system’s independence.