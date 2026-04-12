First Ship Docks in Karachi as Hormuz Reopens Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Summary of this article
MV Selen became the first container vessel to reach Karachi after the Strait of Hormuz reopened following the Iran-US ceasefire.
The port authority said the arrival signals the revival of maritime trade and supply chain confidence.
However, failed Iran-US talks have cast doubt over the durability of the ceasefire and stability of the key shipping route.
MV Selen has become Pakistan's first container vessel to reach Karachi Port after the Strait of Hormuz was reopened in the wake of the ceasefire between the US and Iran.
According to the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), the ship MV Selen docked at the Karachi Port on Saturday night after coming from Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates.
According to a statement from the KPT, the arrival of the MV SELEN, operated by NLC (AP Line), signalled the start of containerised traffic again and strengthened trust in marine supply chains.
The opening of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important waterway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that supplies around 20% of the world's energy, was part of the conditional ceasefire that Iran and the US agreed to on April 8, just weeks after the combat in West Asia began.
The strategic waterway was one of the 10 main points -- Iran wants to control the Strait of Hormuz -- on the agenda in Islamabad for the first direct US-Iranian talks that took place over the weekend.
The likelihood of reopening the Strait of Hormuz to stabilise the world energy market has been called into question, as has the efficacy of the precarious two-week ceasefire.