First Ship Docks in Karachi as Hormuz Reopens Amid Fragile Ceasefire

MV Selen has become Pakistan's first container vessel to reach Karachi Port after the Strait of Hormuz was reopened in the wake of the ceasefire between the US and Iran.



According to the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), the ship MV Selen docked at the Karachi Port on Saturday night after coming from Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates.



According to a statement from the KPT, the arrival of the MV SELEN, operated by NLC (AP Line), signalled the start of containerised traffic again and strengthened trust in marine supply chains.