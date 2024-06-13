International

Firefighters Battle Massive Fire At Northern Iraq Oil Refinery

Shakhawan Saeed, a spokesperson for the Irbil Civil Defense Department, said 14 firefighters were injured -- four with burns and the other due to smoke inhalation -- while battling the blaze, which also destroyed four fire engines.

AP
Massive Fire At Northern Iraq Oil Refinery Photo: AP
info_icon

A team of 32 firefighters in northern Iraq was battling to put out a massive fire Thursday, a day after it broke out at an oil refinery, local officials said.

The fire broke out late Wednesday at a large refinery in Irbil, in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq.

Shakhawan Saeed, a spokesperson for the Irbil Civil Defense Department, said 14 firefighters were injured -- four with burns and the other due to smoke inhalation -- while battling the blaze, which also destroyed four fire engines.

Saeed said the cause of the fire was not yet clear but that the facility appeared to be lacking in safety measures, including alarms and fire extinguishers.

The owner of the refinery could not immediately be reached for comment. A regional government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media, told the Associated Press that the fire appeared to have been caused by an electrical fault.

Irbil's Gov Omed Khoshnaw said the financial damages caused by the refinery fire were estimated at USD 8 million.

The Khazir refinery, owned by local private businessmen, is one of the largest in Irbil, producing gasoline, kerosene, and white oil. It had been a major supplier for the city of Mosul.

Iraq's Kurdish region produces hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil each day. Previously, much of the production was exported by way of Turkey, but the exports have been halted for more than a year as a result of a ruling in an international arbitration case.

The central government considers it illegal for Irbil to export oil without going through the Iraqi national oil company and won the arbitration case against such trade.

In Iraq, summer fires are often fueled by scorching temperatures, unreliable electricity, and lax safety standards in many facilities.

In May, a fire erupted in a bazaar in Erbil, burning at least 200 shops and four storage units and injuring at least 100 people.

On Sunday, a massive fire engulfed commercial storage units in central Baghdad, covering a 3,000 square meter area made of highly flammable materials, and killed four foreign Arab workers.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. MP: Congress Forms Panel To Recommend Candidate For Budhni Bypoll
  2. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  3. IMD Predicts Light Rain In Delhi On June 14
  4. Bhagwat Attends RSS 'Karyakarta' Camp In Gorakhpur; Likely To Meet Yogi
  5. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Assumes Office At Secretariat
Entertainment News
  1. Disha Patani Sets The Internet Ablaze With Her Sizzling Looks
  2. ‘Shōgun’: Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai And Tadanobu Asano Rejoice The Global Success With A Screening In Los Angeles – View Pics
  3. Anurag Kashyap's Lived Experiences Help Him Lend Realism To Roles: 'Bad Cop' Director Aditya Datt
  4. Khloe Kardashian Wants Sister Kendall Jenner To Go Wild With Sex And Tequila
  5. Miley Cyrus Is ‘Not Very Active' In Friendships With Other Entertainers
Sports News
  1. T20 World Cup 2024: What Is Florida Weather For Next 5 Days? Details Inside
  2. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Live Score: Engelbrecht Takes A Breathtaking Catch, Litton Out For One Run
  3. Luis Guilherme: West Ham United Announce Brazilian Winger As Julen Lopetegui's First Signing
  4. England At UEFA Euro 2024: Bayern Munich Experience Aided Preparation, Says Harry Kane
  5. Netherlands At UEFA Euro 2024: Oranje Can Go Far At European Championship, Says De Ligt
World News
  1. Pak Court Acquits Imran Khan, Qureshi And Sheikh Rashid In Case Of Vandalism
  2. Unusually Heavy Monsoon Rains In Pakistan Will Affect 2,00,000 People, A Top UN Official Warns
  3. Kuwait Fire: Around 45 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  4. McDonald's Skips Grimace's Birthday Celebration In US Leaving Fans Disappointed: Where's The Iconic Shake In 2024?
  5. Modi Is On His Way To Italy For The G7 Outreach Summit
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone; Yummo Ice Creams Responds
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon; BAN Bat Against NED In T20 World Cup
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 45 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know