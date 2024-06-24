International

Fire At Lithium Battery Factory In South Korea Kills At Least 8 With Others Missing

Fire official Kim Jin-young says the bodies were retrieved and being transferred to a hospital.

AP
Fire At Lithium Battery Factory In South Korea Kills At Least 8 With Others Missing Photo: AP
Fire officials say they've discovered eight dead bodies from a burned factory near Seoul.

Kim earlier said rescue efforts were underway at the factory at Hwaseong, just south of Seoul.

Yonhap news agency earlier reported that 20 dead bodies were discovered.

Kim earlier said rescue efforts were underway at the factory at Hwaseong, just south of Seoul.

Kim told a televised briefing then that 23 people were reported missing, including Chinese nationals.

South Korean media reported about 67 people were working at the factory before the fire occurred.

