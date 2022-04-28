Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Explosions In Northern Afghanistan Kill At Least 9, Wound 13

The source of the blasts was not immediately clear and the spokesman provided no further details. No one claimed responsibility for the attack. Taliban security cordoned off the area.

Explosions In Northern Afghanistan Kill At Least 9, Wound 13
Representational Image AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 10:19 pm

Two explosions, within minutes of each other, killed at least nine people and wounded 13 in northern Afghanistan on Thursday, a spokesman for a Taliban-appointed police chief said.

The blasts targeted two separate vehicles in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, according to Mohammad Asif Waziri, the spokesman.

Related stories

Multiple Blasts In Kabul Near School Leave 6 Dead

The source of the blasts was not immediately clear and the spokesman provided no further details. No one claimed responsibility for the attack. Taliban security cordoned off the area.

Residents in the area said members of the Shiite minority Hazara ethnic group appeared to be the target. They spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing for their safety.

The attacks are the latest in a series of deadly bombings to rattle Afghanistan. Last week, 33 Shiite worshippers were killed when a bomb ripped through a mosque and an adjacent religious building school. 

The Islamic State group's regional affiliate — a top foe of Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers — claimed responsibility for that bombing.

Tags

International Afghanistan Explosions Northern Afghanistan Blast Bomb Bomb Blast Taliban
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

NSE Co-Location Case: CBI Opposes Bail Plea Of Chitra Ramakrishna, Anand Subramanian

NSE Co-Location Case: CBI Opposes Bail Plea Of Chitra Ramakrishna, Anand Subramanian

A Pandit Must Know His Meat

A Pandit Must Know His Meat