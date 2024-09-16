International

Europe Floods: Several Dead In Poland, Czech Republic, Romania And More As Storm Boris Wreaks Havoc

The number of flood victims in southwestern Poland rose from one to five after the body of a surgeon returning from hospital duty was found in the town of Nysa, firefighters said.

central europe floods
Several Dead In Poland, Czech Republic, Romania And More As Storm Boris Wreaks Havoc | Photo: AP
info_icon

Massive flooding in Central Europe killed five more people in Poland and one in Czech Republic, officials said Monday.

The number of flood victims in southwestern Poland rose from one to five after the body of a surgeon returning from hospital duty was found in the town of Nysa, firefighters said.

Earlier, the bodies of two women and two men were found separately in the towns of Bielsko-Biala and Ladek-Zdrój and in two villages.

Water has subsided in those areas since then, but experts are warning of a flood threat in Opole, a city of some 130,000 residents, where the Oder River has reached high levels. Concerns have also been raised in the city of Wroclaw, home to some 640,000 residents.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk has convened an emergency government session to consider special measures to speed up financial and other support to flooding victims.

Police in the Czech Republic said one woman drowned in the northeast, which has been pounded by record rainfalls since Thursday. Seven other people were missing on Monday, up from four a day earlier.

The floods already killed six people in Romania and one in Austria.

Most parts of the Czech Republic have been affected by floods but the situation was worst in two northeastern regions where authorities declared a state of emergency, including in the Jeseniky mountains near the Polish border.

A number of towns and cities were submerged on Sunday in the regions, with thousands evacuated. Military helicopters joined rescuers on boats in efforts to transport people to safety.

Waters were receding from the mountainous areas on Monday, leaving behind destroyed houses and bridges and damaged roads.

In most parts of the country, conditions were expected to improve on Monday.

Floods moving toward the southeastern Czech Republic inundated the town of Litovel.

The Oder River that flows to Poland flooded parts of the city of Ostrava in the Czech Republic, forcing more evacuations on Monday.

Authorities in Ostrava, the country's third-largest city, warned against traveling there. Many schools were closed and most people were without hot water and heating. Officials said some 120,000 households were without power Monday morning nationwide.

After flooding hit Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania, it might impact Slovakia and Hungary next as a result of a low-pressure system from northern Italy that has been dumping record rainfall in the region since Thursday.

In Hungary, the mayor of Budapest warned residents that the largest floods in a decade were expected to hit the capital later in the week, with the waters of the Danube River set to breach the city's lower quays by Tuesday morning.

Mayor Gergely Karácsony wrote on Facebook that the city would use 1 million sandbags to protect various parts of the city, and asked residents to take extra care when near the river.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ishan Kishan Posts Two-Word Message After Critics-Silencing Duleep Trophy 2024 Hundred
  2. Namibia Vs United States, ICC CWC League 2 Toss Update: USA Choose To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  3. KL Rahul Returning To RCB For IPL 2025? LSG Star's 'Let's Hope So' Reply Triggers Buzz
  4. Virat Kohli On Verge Of Three Historic Milestones During India Vs Bangladesh Test Series
  5. This Indian Player Tipped To Be Next Gen Superstar By Star Australian Cricketers: Watch
Football News
  1. Girona FC Vs FC Barcelona, La Liga: Hansi Flick Hails Lamine Yamal After Teen's Double Seals Win
  2. La Liga: Lamine Yamal Nets Brace As Barcelona Thump Girona 4-1 - In Pics
  3. Premier League: Newcastle United Come From Behind To Beat Wolves 2-1 - In Pics
  4. EPL: Gabriel Magalhaes' Header Helps Arsenal Edge Tottenham 1-0 - In Pics
  5. Monza 1-1 Inter Milan, Serie A: Denzel Dumfries Stirkes Late To Keep Nerazzurri Unbeaten - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  2. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  3. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  4. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  5. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs China Semifinal LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024: CHN Beat PAK 2-0 In Shootout After 1-1 Deadlock In Regulation Time
  2. India Vs South Korea Semifinal LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Nilakanta Sharma Out As IND Announce XI For KOR Clash
  3. China Make First-ever Asian Champions Trophy Final After Thrilling Shoot-out Win Over Pakistan
  4. Malaysia Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy: JPN Secure 5th Place With Penalty Shootout Thriller Victory - Match Report
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 5th Place Play-off Highlights: JPN Seal The Victory With A Shootout Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Odisha: State-Run Engineering College Expels 7 Students For 'Cooking Beef' On Campus
  2. Beyond The Sub-Categorisation Verdict, The Need For A Renewed Social Justice Agenda 
  3. RG Kar Medical College's Ex-Principal Gave 'Deceptive' Answers During Polygraph, Claims CBI
  4. Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro Renamed Namo Bharat Rapid Rail; Inauguration Today
  5. Delhi CM Kejriwal Meets Sisodia Day After Resignation Bombshell | Can Early Polls Take Place?
Entertainment News
  1. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  2. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  3. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  4. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  5. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
US News
  1. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  2. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  3. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  4. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  5. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
World News
  1. Papua New Guinea: At Least 20 People Were Killed In Violence Among Illegal Miners, Says UN
  2. Myanmar: Typhoon Yagi Kills Over 70, Casualty Count Expected To Rise
  3. Explosion In Germany's Cologne, ‘Major’ Police Operation Underway
  4. Gaza War: Houthis Warn Of More Attacks On Israel; Netanyahu Warns Of 'Heavy Price'
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
Latest Stories
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 5th Place Play-off Highlights: JPN Seal The Victory With A Shootout Win
  2. Pakistan Vs China Semifinal LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024: CHN Beat PAK 2-0 In Shootout After 1-1 Deadlock In Regulation Time
  3. India Vs South Korea Semifinal LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Nilakanta Sharma Out As IND Announce XI For KOR Clash
  4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Series In UAE: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  5. Daily Horoscope, September 16, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. India At Chess Olympiad, Round 5: Men Post Fifth Straight Win; Women Beat Kazakhstan
  7. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs