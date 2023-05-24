Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Elon Musk Hints About India For Tesla's New Factory Location

Elon Musk Hints About India For Tesla’s New Factory Location

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was questioned by a journalist about his plan about India to which he replied: ‘interesting’.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk
Twitter CEO Elon Musk.(File photo) AP

Updated: 24 May 2023 4:02 pm

Updated: 24 May 2023 4:02 pm

Terming “India” interesting, Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said the automaker would probably pick a location for a new factory by the end of this year.

Musk hinted about India when the Wall Street Journal's Thorold Barker asked Musk at an event if the country was interesting, he said, "Absolutely".

“Tesla is serious about its plans to establish a manufacturing base in India,” Reuters said in its report.

Tesla announced earlier this year that it would open a gigafactory in Mexico as the world's most valuable automaker pushes to expand its global output.

It said Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter and founder of several other firms, on Tuesday floated the idea of creating an educational institution that controls most of his votes, without giving details.

He said he has identified a successor to the board so that the person can run the company in "a worst case scenario". 

"I've told the board 'Look, if something happens to me unexpectedly, this is my recommendation for taking over,'" he was quoted as having said.

“James Murdoch, a Tesla board director, testified in court last year that Musk has identified someone as a potential successor to head the electric carmaker at a time when investors were concerned about his distraction with Twitter,” the report said.

Musk recently announced a new CEO for Twitter, and said he would focus more on Tesla, it added.
 

