Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Afghanistan: Earthquake Leaves 10 Injured In Eastern Region

Monday's quake happened in the same area as a powerful quake last month in eastern Afghanistan, igniting yet another crisis for the struggling country and further underscoring the Taliban's limited capabilities and isolation.

Representational Image
Representational Image

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 8:18 am

The Taliban has confirmed that at least 10 people were injured after an earthquake struck eastern Gayan district in Paktika province.

Abdul Wahid Rayan, director of Bakhtar, Taliban's news agency, said the quake in the remote area happened late Monday afternoon.

On Monday, the US Geological Survey reported a magnitude 5.1 quake near Khost.

Monday's quake happened in the same area as a powerful quake last month in eastern Afghanistan, igniting yet another crisis for the struggling country and further underscoring the Taliban's limited capabilities and isolation.

The Taliban reported 1,150 dead in that quake. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs put the death toll at 770 people.

Overstretched aid groups already keeping millions of Afghans alive had rushed supplies to victims of the June quake, but most countries responded tepidly to Taliban calls for international help.

The international cut-off of Afghanistan's financing has deepened the country's economic collapse and fuelled its humanitarian crises. 

