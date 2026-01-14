Crane Collapses On Passenger Train In Thailand’s Northeast, 12 Killed

A construction crane collapsed onto a passenger train in northeast Thailand, killing at least 12 people.
The train derailed and briefly caught fire in Nakhon Ratchasima province while travelling to Ubon Ratchathani.
At least 30 people were injured, and rescue operations are ongoing.
At least 12 people were killed and around 30 others injured after a construction crane collapsed onto a passenger train in northeastern Thailand on Wednesday morning, causing the train to derail, according to Reuters.
Police said rescue operations were underway at the site after the blaze was extinguished, as emergency teams worked to assist the injured and recover the victims, Reuters reported.
(With inputs from Reuters)