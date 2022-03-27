Sunday, Mar 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Colorado Wildfire Forces Evacuation Orders For 19,000 People

Authorities issued an evacuation order for 19,000 people near a fast-moving Colorado wildfire in rolling hills south of the college town of Boulder, not far from the site of a destructive 2021 blaze that levelled more than 1,000 homes.

Colorado Wildfire Forces Evacuation Orders For 19,000 People
A single engine air tanker drops water on the NCAR fire as it burns in the foothills (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Mar 2022 10:01 am

Authorities issued an evacuation order for 19,000 people on Saturday near a fast-moving Colorado wildfire in rolling hills south of the college town of Boulder, not far from the site of a destructive 2021 blaze that levelled more than 1,000 homes.

The wildfire had grown to 123 acres (50 hectares) by late afternoon with no containment, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management. Evacuation orders covered 8,000 homes.

Related stories

Colorado Fire: Raging Wildfire At California Forces Closure Of Highway 1

US: Wildfire Ravages Texas State Park; Several Houses Evacuated

Protected wildland was burning near the Table Mesa neighbourhood and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, Boulder police said on Twitter. Authorities have called it the NCAR fire.

The fire is in an area where a blaze destroyed 1,000 homes last year in unincorporated Boulder County and suburban Superior and Louisville.

Superior town officials told residents in an email that there were no immediate concerns for the community.

The fire was moving south-southeast toward Eldorado Springs, the Boulder County Sheriff's office said.

Eldorado Canyon State Park has been closed and authorities have ordered people hiking or climbing in the area to evacuate. University of Colorado Boulder Police were evacuating the south campus and police blocked westbound traffic on roads near the blaze.

The fire started around 2 pm Saturday, said Boulder Fire-Rescue spokesperson Marya Washburn.

An Emergency Operations Center was activated, Boulder police said. Emergency alerts were sent to cellphones within a 1/4 mile (0.4 kilometer) radius of the research center.

“Message is to EVACUATE area due to fast moving wildfire #boulder,” police said.

There was no immediate information on the cause of the blaze.

The skies are clear and the temperature was about 73 degrees (23 degrees Celsius) with wind at about 25 mph (40 kph). Winds were dying down later Saturday, Washburn said.

Tags

International National Center For Atmospheric Research Colorado Wildfire Evacuation Wildfires Homes Destroyed Emergency Operations Center Emergency Alerts Immediate Action Colorado USA
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Two Years Of Covid Lockdown: The Sorry State Of Bollywood’s Junior Artists Continues

Two Years Of Covid Lockdown: The Sorry State Of Bollywood’s Junior Artists Continues

Portugal, CR7 Move Closer To World Cup

Portugal, CR7 Move Closer To World Cup