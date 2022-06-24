Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Chinese Electric Car Brand NIO Says 2 Killed In Vehicle Fall

Two people involved in testing for the electric car brand NIO died when one of its vehicles fell three stories from a Shanghai parking structure.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 3:40 pm

Two people involved in testing for the electric car brand NIO died when one of its vehicles fell three stories from a Shanghai parking structure, the company said Friday.


 The crash Thursday was under investigation but appeared to be an accident and “not caused by the vehicle,” the company said in a statement. 


 It said the employees who died were “digital cabin testers,” one from NIO and the other from a partner.


 The vehicle fell from the third floor of a parking structure adjacent to the company's Shanghai Innovation Port building, the company said.


 Photos in Chinese media showed the vehicle lying on its side with its roof caved in, surrounded by broken glass and emergency workers.

