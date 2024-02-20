International

Chaos, Destruction Rips Through Southern Lebanon After Israeli Airstrikes | In Pics

Chaos, and scenes of destruction have ripped through southern Lebanon after Israeli airstrikes amid turmoil in the volatile landscape of the Middle East where Lebanon, Israel and Palestinian territories have long been marked by tension and conflict.

February 20, 2024

Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari

Black smoke and flames rise from a burning warehouse, attacked by Israeli strikes, at an industrial district, in the southern coastal town of Ghazieh, Lebanon. Israel's air force carried out at least two airstrikes near the southern port city of Sidon in one of the largest attacks near a major city, state media reported.

1/7

Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari

Civil defence workers check a burning warehouse, attacked by Israeli strikes, at an industrial district, in the southern coastal town of Ghazieh, Lebanon.

2/7

Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari

Black smoke and flames rise from an industrial district that attacked by Israeli strikes, in the southern coastal town of Ghazieh, Lebanon.

3/7

Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari

People stand on a highway as black smoke rises from an industrial district, attacked by Israeli strikes, in the southern coastal town of Ghazieh, Lebanon.

4/7

Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari

Black smoke and flames rise from an industrial district, attacked by Israeli strikes, in the southern coastal town of Ghazieh, Lebanon.

5/7

Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari

A man checks a burning and destroyed warehouse, attacked by Israeli strikes, at an industrial district, in the southern coastal town of Ghazieh, Lebanon.

6/7

Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari

Firefighters extinguish fire at a destroyed warehouse, attacked by Israeli strikes, at an industrial district, in the southern coastal town of Ghazieh, Lebanon.

7/7

Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari

Firefighters extinguish fire at a destroyed warehouse, attacked by Israeli, strikes at an industrial district, in the southern coastal town of Ghazieh, Lebanon.

