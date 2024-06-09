International

Bulgarians Cast Ballots For A New Parliament And In European Union Elections

It was Bulgaria's sixth parliamentary election in three years. There were worries that voter fatigue and wide disillusionment with politicians who do not fulfill promises to fight corruption and introduce reforms could result in a low turnout and another fragmented parliament.

Social Media
Representational Image | Photo: Social Media
info_icon

Bulgarians are choosing a new parliament Sunday while also participating in European Union elections that have been overshadowed by domestic political instability and economic inequality as well as growing concern over the war in nearby Ukraine.

It was Bulgaria's sixth parliamentary election in three years. There were worries that voter fatigue and wide disillusionment with politicians who do not fulfill promises to fight corruption and introduce reforms could result in a low turnout and another fragmented parliament.

Preliminary results are expected Monday in the voting for the 240 seats in the National Assembly and for 17 members in the European Parliament. The front-runners in the National Assembly elections were seen as the GERB center-right party led by three-time Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and the reformist coalition We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria.

After running neck and neck in last July's election, the two rival groups sought to break the political stalemate by forming an uneasy governing coalition, but it survived only nine months.

In heated campaigning for the latest election, both parties leveled charges of corruption against the other, and analysts saw little chance of the two trying to work together again.

Another coalition government "now seems a remote prospect, given a series of scandals and major policy disagreements between the two blocs,” Mario Bikarski, senior Eastern and Central Europe analyst at the risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft, wrote in emailed comments.

“As things stand now, the most likely scenario is another snap parliamentary election in the autumn,” he added.

Bulgaria is the poorest European Union member, and it is at risk of losing billions of euros in EU recovery funds due to a lack of reforms. Full integration into the open-border Schengen area and accession to the eurozone are likely to be delayed further.

Bulgaria is also a member of NATO, but many people in the former communist nation share pro-Russia sentiments, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused deeper divisions among Bulgarians while bolstering support for pro-Moscow parties.

There are indications that the ultra-nationalist Vazrazhdane party, which strongly opposes any actions against Russia, could gain more seats in the National Assembly and also for the first time win a place in the European Parliament.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bangladesh MP Murder: Bengal CID Quizzes Key Suspect, Recovers Parts Of Human Bones Near Canal
  2. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Tea Meeting At Modi's Residence Shortly; Reports Say Pralhad Invited Kharge
  3. Heavy Security For Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony
  4. UP: Man Shot Dead, Three Injured In Sant Kabir Nagar
  5. UDFA Questions NTA’s Policy Of Grace Marks To NEET Aspirants | All About The Raging Row
Entertainment News
  1. Meghan Trainor Reveals Horrifying Incident About The Time She Felt She Had A Miscarriage – Watch Video
  2. CMA Fest 2024: Country Music Lovers Flock To Nashville For The Grandest Music Concerts – View Pics
  3. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown
  4. Dick Van Dyke Makes History, Becomes Oldest Daytime Emmy Award Winner At 98
  5. Chunky Panday Shares Picture With Aditya Roy Kapur From Amidst Rumours Of His Daughter’s Break-Up
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League
  2. Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: David Miller Guides Proteas To Tricky Win - In Pics
  3. UFC 2024: Puja Tomar Makes India Proud, Becomes First From The Country To Win
  4. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Gary Kirsten Says PAK Must Forget USA Upset
  5. French Open Final: Iga Swiatek Eases Past Jasmine Paolini For 3rd Straight Title - In Pics
World News
  1. Pak Confirms 5th Polio Case Of Year 17 Days After Victim's Death
  2. Polls Open In 20 EU Countries As Voting For The European Parliament Enters Its Final Day
  3. Fed Up With Tipping? Here Are 5 Situations Where You Can Skip It
  4. Bulgarians Cast Ballots For A New Parliament And In European Union Elections
  5. Columbia To Suspend Coal Exports To Israel; 210 Palestinians 'Killed' Amid Hostage Rescue Op | Latest On Gaza War
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Tea Meeting At Modi's Residence Shortly; Reports Say Pralhad Invited Kharge
  2. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  3. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  4. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  5. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown
  6. JEE Advanced Result 2024 Out | Check Here For Result, Cut-Off & Toppers' List
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League
  8. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: Five-Star Hosein Guides Windies To Humongous 144-Run Win