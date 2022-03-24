Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
Britain Is Giving Ukraine Thousands More Missiles

Britain will send thousands more missiles to Ukraine's government as Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Western allies to boost the supply of military aid to Ukraine.

Britain Is Giving Ukraine Thousands More Missiles
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 8:15 am

Johnson is travelling to Brussels on Thursday for talks with NATO and leaders of the Group of Seven. He is expected to provide further details of the new British aid during the visit, including the donation of 6,000 more missiles comprising anti-tank and high-explosive weaponry.

“The United Kingdom will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defences as they turn the tide in this fight,” Johnson said.

Britain has already sent more than 4,000 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.

The U.K. government also says it is providing some 4 million pounds ($5.3 million) in emergency funding to the BBC World Service to counter disinformation in Russia and Ukraine.

International Russia-Ukraine Crisis Invasion Of Ukraine Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelenskyy Russian Troops Russian Military Missiles Ukrainian Refugees Russia-Ukraine Invasion Britain Ukraine Russia
