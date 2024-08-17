International

Bangladesh Protests: Nearly 650 People Killed In Recent Unrest, Says UN Report

Releasing the report in Geneva on Friday, UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk emphasized the need for accountability for all those responsible for human rights violations and violence, including against religious minorities, in Bangladesh as his office issued the preliminary report.

Anti-government protests in Bangladesh
Anti-government protests in Bangladesh Photo: AP
In a recent report, the UN Human Rights Office has said that nearly 650 people were killed during the anti-government protest in Bangladesh that took place between July 16 and August 11.

The violent protest against Hasina regime led to ex-PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation on August 5. Since then, an interim government has been formed which is currently headed by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus who sworn in on August 8 alongside 16 advisers of the council to lead the country

Releasing the report in Geneva on Friday, UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk emphasized the need for accountability for all those responsible for human rights violations and violence, including against religious minorities, in Bangladesh as his office issued the preliminary report.

Calling for a comprehensive, impartial and transparent investigation into all human rights violations, Turk also said the transition in the South Asian nation is a historic opportunity to ensure governance is anchored in human rights, inclusivity and the rule of law.

About the UN report on Bangladesh

  • According to the 10-page report titled 'Preliminary Analysis of Recent Protests and Unrest in Bangladesh' by the apex peacekeeping body, around 400 deaths were reported between July 16 and August 4 while around 250 people were reportedly killed following the new wave of protests between August 5 and 6, leading to the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

  • As per the UNHCR report, several deaths were reported between August 7 and 11, including those who died while undergoing medical treatment for injuries sustained in the violence.

  • Those who died due to the widespread violence, as per the report, were protesters, bystanders, journalists and several security forces personnel. Moreover, thousands of protesters and bystanders were injured as well and the hospitals were reportedly overwhelmed by the influx of patients.

  • The report also mentioned that the official death toll probably was an underestimate as information collection faced a hindrance by restrictions on movement due to the curfew and the internet shutdown. Furthermore, hospitals were reportedly prevented by state authorities from providing details of those killed and injured, the report suggested.

  • “There are strong indications, warranting further independent investigation, that the security forces used unnecessary and disproportionate force in their response to the situation," the report said.

  • "Additional, alleged violations, that also warrant thorough, impartial and transparent investigations included extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and detention, enforced disappearances, torture and ill-treatment, as well as severe restrictions on the exercise of freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly,” the report further added.

