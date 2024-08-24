International

Bangladesh: Hindus And Muslims Came Together To Guard Dhaka's Ancient Temple After Fall Of Hasina-led Govt, Says Priest

Bangladesh: The centuries-old temple in old Dhaka has many mosques in its vicinity and chimes of temple bells at times merge with the sound of 'azaan' emerging from nearby mosques.

Dhakeswari Temple in Bangladesh |
Dhakeswari Temple in Bangladesh | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Describing the deity of the ancient Dhakeswari Temple here as a "mother to all humans", a priest of the revered shrine said several Hindus, Muslims and others from the local community had come together to guard it soon after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh.

The centuries-old temple in old Dhaka has many mosques in its vicinity and chimes of temple bells at times merge with the sound of 'azaan' emerging from nearby mosques.

PTI on Friday visited the Sree Sree Dhakeswari National Temple, one of the prominent ‘shakti peethas’, and interacted with priests and members of the Hindu community who visited the shrine.

Outlook cover: Power, Blindfolded - null
Bangladesh: A Nation In Churn

BY Outlook Web Desk

While a young married couple had come to seek blessings for their two-month-old daughter, a woman lit candles at a corner of the temple courtyard facing the sanctum sanctorum and diligently prayed.

"People of many religions come here to pray. And, Maa (Goddess) is mother to all humans whether it is Hindus, Muslims, Christians or Buddhists. They come here to seek solace, prosperity and mental peace," Ashim Maitro, one of the main priests, told PTI.

After serving the temple for 15 years, he looks at the shrine of 'Maa Dhakeswari' as a symbol of religious and communal harmony.

Bangladesh interim government head Muhammad Yunus.(Representational image) | - PTI
Bangladesh: Educational Institutions Reopen After A Month Of Closure

BY PTI

The 53-year-old priest, some of whose family members also live in West Bengal, says the evening aarti of this temple is performed at 7 pm, nearly 30 minutes after the Maghrib prayer at mosques nearby.

Maitro said on August 5, when the anti-government protests had reached their peak leading to the ouster of the Hasina government and her fleeing to India, he was at the temple premises.

"I was not feeling afraid for myself but just concerned about the safety of our old temple and idols of deities here. The temple committee members were also present and we closed the doors and the main gate," the priest recalled.

Dhaka University Students Demand Justice For Kolkata Doctor | - X/@ssush1trashx
‘Hang The Rapists': Bangladeshi Students Demand Justice For Kolkata Doctor

BY Outlook Web Desk

When Prime Minister Hasina left the country, "no visitor was here", he said, adding there was "no police force" either at that time as everything was in disarray amid political chaos.

"Members of the local communities helped. Muslims, Hindus and others came to stand guard outside the temple so that no harm comes to the temple," the priest said and expressed relief. "Nothing untoward has happened here from that day till today," he said.

Maitro said on August 5, they continued to perform regular puja "without any break" and since then 'bhog' has also been offered every day as per the timings of the rituals.

The shrine is open to visitors from 7 am to 2 pm and 4 pm to 9 pm.

A banner each has been put up recently at the main gate and in a courtyard near the main temple bearing a message in Bengali that says “prayers for the repose of the soul of those who have died during the recent student-led protests” and “wishes for the speedy recovery to the ones who got injured”.

"During the movement, most of the Hindus had confined themselves to their homes and there was a thin presence of the community at the temple. Now, the number of people coming to the temple is slowly growing. This Friday more people came here than on the Friday before," the priest said.

Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, people from all communities come here, and "there is no restriction" but people have to follow timings, he added.

People from outside Dhaka in Bangladesh and even from India come to visit this ancient temple. Nearly, every day, people from the Indian community in Bangladesh visit the temple, Maitro said.

An interim government with Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus as the Chief Adviser was sworn in on August 8 following the dissolution of the Parliament, a decision prompted by a demand by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. A team of advisers has also been appointed.

On August 13, Yunus visited the Dhakeswari Temple and reached out to the distressed Hindu community members in the wake of attacks on the minority communities.

Clad in his trademark kurta-pyjama, Yunus sat along with the officials and interacted with the Hindu community at the temple premises.

"Yes, I was there when he visited the temple. They welcomed him (Yunus) with the beating of the 'dhak', and I and other priests brought him to pay respect to the deity. He spent about 20-25 minutes here," Maitro recalled.

“After the fall of the previous government, there was no administration or police deployment. After the formation of the interim government, slowly police personnel have been deployed at the temple premises and now their number has grown strong,” he said, adding "police is now here day and night".

Maitro, who was born in the year of Bangladesh’s independence in 1971, says, "Now, it feels normal here," adding about 1,000 people visit the temple on average per day.

The priest said his message to the Indian government is that "we remain well in Bangladesh" and to the Hindu community of India, he said "We are brothers" and peace must prevail.

Sajeeb Karr, a member of the Hindu community in Dhaka, who visited the temple on Friday along with his wife to seek blessings for their two-month-old daughter, also said "it feels normal now".

A woman from the Hindu community in Dhaka who visits the temple almost every Friday, on the condition of anonymity, told PTI, "I come here to find mental peace and Maa makes us calm. I also go to Siddheshwari Kali temple here."

Members of the Hindu community gather at the Dhakeswari Temple premises to celebrate Durga Puja and other festivals, and now the temple committee is gearing up for the Janmashtami festival on August 26.

"We will have a celebration here on Monday to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, and interim government 's religious affairs adviser and law affairs adviser Asif Nazrul and information adviser Nahid Islam are also expected to visit the temple that day," the priest said.

Maitro said those who participated in the agitation "fought against discrimination, and if a government can rule in a good way, then it is betterment for everybody, people of all communities...But, we as priests need to continue our work, no matter which party comes to power next".

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: BAN Lead PAK; Mushfiqur Brings Up Century Against PAK In Rawalpindi
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4, Live Score: SL Look To Build On Lead As ENG Eye Wickets At Old Trafford
  3. Shikhar Dhawan Retirement: Biggest Achievement In Career -- 'Playing For India,' Says The Cricket 'Gabbar'
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Retires: From Mohali Magic To Galle's Sandstorm - Listing Gabbar's 5 Best Knocks Across All Formats
  5. ENG Vs SL 1st Test Day 3: England March Towards Victory After Jamie Smith's Maiden Test Ton - In Pics
Football News
  1. Ligue 1: PSG Thrash Montpellier 6-0 - In Pics
  2. PSG 6-0 Montpellier: Bradley Barcola Ready To Replicate Difference Maker Mbappe At Paris Saint-Germain
  3. Football Transfers: Sergi Roberto Completes Como Move After Barcelona Exit
  4. Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United: Aaronson, James Seal Visitors First Win Of The Season
  5. Gladbach 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen: Wirtz Late Show Secures Winning Start For Champions
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Schedule, Prize Money, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Trains With 7-Year-Old Fan, Poised & Ready To Reclaim Her 2021 Crown
  3. US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Fired Two Members Of His Staff Over His Positive Steroid Tests In March
  5. US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Were Assaulted For 15 Days, Says Report
  2. Instagram 'Friend' Kidnaps, Rapes Karnataka Woman; Two Arrested
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: CBI Begins Polygraph Test Of Accused Sanjay Roy And 6 Others
  4. Kolkata Hospital Case: CCTV Footage Shows Accused Sanjay Roy With Earphones At Crime Scene
  5. NEET PG Results 2024: NBEMS Declares Scores | Direct Link Inside
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
  2. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
  3. Watch: Logan Paul Addresses Viral Controversy Over Old Dog Video: 'I Would NEVER'
  4. Krispy Kreme Scores Big With New Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut Collection – Enjoy Free Delivery August 23-25!
  5. Dunkin' Announces Fall Menu 2024 Release Date | Here's What To Expect From Their 'Very Demure' Pumpkin Spice Offerings
World News
  1. Pakistan To Experiment With New Currency Notes Made Of Polymer Plastic
  2. Bangladesh: Hindus And Muslims Came Together To Guard Dhaka's Ancient Temple After Fall Of Hasina-led Govt, Says Priest
  3. The Fight For Bangladesh's 'Second Independence': A First Person View
  4. The Art And The Artists In Bangladesh Protests  
  5. Muhammad Yunus Faces A Monumental Task In Bangladesh
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Were Assaulted For 15 Days, Says Report