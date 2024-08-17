National

‘Hang The Rapists': Bangladeshi Students Demand Justice For Kolkata Doctor

The protest follows the rape and murder of a 31-year-old woman trainee doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, which led to protests across India demanding justice for the victim.

Dhaka University Students Demand Justice For Kolkata Doctor
Dhaka University Students Demand Justice For Kolkata Doctor | Photo: X/@ssush1trashx
Students at Dhaka University in Bangladesh held a protest on Friday in solidarity with ongoing demonstrations in India over the rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

The protest, organised under the banner "Awaaz Tolo Nari" (Raise Your Voice, Women), took place at the Raju Sculpture in Dhaka University, where demonstrators held placards with messages such as "Hang the Rapists", "Am I Next?", "Stop Violence", and "Don't Be an Alpha Male, Question What It Represents”.

Raped And Shamed: The Price We Pay For Being ‘India’s Daughters’

BY Pranaadhika Sinha Devburman

"We are aware of the non-cooperative attitude of the medical college administration regarding the rape case in Upper Bengal. As women, we demand that the administration provide maximum legal assistance, strictly enforce the law, and announce the verdict promptly," Rahnuma Ahmed Niret, a student from the Department of Physics, said at the event.

Anya Fahmin, a student of the Department of Anthropology, added: "Women worldwide face rape, and we fully support the ongoing movement for fair accountability in the RG Kar Hospital case in Kolkata. Additionally, we call for a public trial of the rape and murder case in Bangladesh's Comilla. The general public has a right to know, especially when the army is involved. The government must ensure a safe country for women through the mass uprising of student communities."

Lamisha Jahan, a student from Jahangirnagar University, said: "Past rape incidents have seen the victims' names publicised while the names of the guilty perpetrators often remain hidden. Sometimes these cases are covered up by the government or the ruling party. The days of complacency are over. We must raise our voices against all forms of humiliation towards women."

"We must build a safe country for women. The students played a crucial role in the mass uprising, and we must force our government to prosecute all rape cases and ensure women's safety," said Anika Arefin Anu, a student from the Department of Finance.

A group of students also observed the “Occupy the Night” programme at Dhaka University in solidarity with the ongoing protests in India, demanding a fair investigation and justice for every rape case in Bangladesh following the mass uprising.

On Friday, students gathered at the foot of the Anti-Terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture at Dhaka University where teachers and distinguished individuals expressed their support for rape victims across the world.

Earlier, the students marched across the campus with placards reading: “Poshaker Bahanay Par Pabena Kono Pisach” and “Proshno Jokhon Sadhinotar, Bangla Jure Oyaddedar”, among others.

(With PTI Inputs)

