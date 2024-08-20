Bangladesh: A Nation In Churn

Over the last two months, Bangladesh went through a massive political upheaval. The unrest that left many dead, forced a Prime Minister to resign and leave the country, and brought an interim government into place, was initiated by a student protest in June over job quotas. The perceived biases in recruitment to government jobs was a catalyst for college students facing an economy marked by “jobless growth” to take to the streets. This escalated into widespread civil disorder, and the demand for Sheikh Hasina’s resignation.