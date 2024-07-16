International

Bangladesh: 5 Killed, Over 100 Injured In Stir Over Govt Quota Jobs

Bangladesh: The protest appears to be the first major demonstration against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government since she won a fourth straight term in January.

AP
Protests erupt over quota system in government jobs in Bangladesh | Photo: AP
At least five people were reportedly killed while over 100 injured during clashes in Bangladesh over quota system in government jobs.

AP report said five people were killed. As per news agency PTI, among the slain included three students.

Protests in Bangladesh's Dhaka | - AP
Violent Clashes Over Government Jobs Quota System Leave Scores Injured In Bangladesh

BY Associated Press

Earlier, on Tuesday Bangladeshi authorities called out the paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) troops in four major cities after hundreds of policemen in riot gear overnight fanned out in public university campuses across the country.

On Monday, the clashes had erupted in the country as activists of the ruling Awami League’s student front confronted the protestors who believe the existing quota system was largely debarring the enrolment of meritorious students in government services.

Reports said the violence killed a university student in northeastern Rangpur, one in the capital Dhaka and two people in southeastern Chattogram, one being a student and another a pedestrian.

Earlier, the protestors blockaded highways and railway routes in four major cities of central Dhaka, northwestern Rajshahi, southwestern Khulna and the major port city Chattogram.

Students of the premier Dhaka University took the lead in the latest one-week-long protests for recruitment in first- and second-class government jobs, demanding seats to be filled based on talent reforming the existing quota system.

The protestors said they were staging peaceful demonstrations on Monday at two public universities in Dhaka and its outskirts when they were attacked by student activists from the ruling party armed with sticks, rocks, machetes and Molotov cocktails, PTI reported.

Under the existing system in Bangladesh, 30 per cent of jobs are reserved for children and grandchildren of 1971 Liberation War veterans, 10 per cent for administrative districts, 10 per cent for women, five per cent for ethnic minority groups and one per cent for physically handicapped people.

The student protest appears to be the first major demonstration against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government since she won a fourth straight term in January.

