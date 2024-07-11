Baba Vanga Predictions List: End Of The World To Begin In 2025 And End By...?

Is the world going to end soon? The answer for now is 'No,' but the future remains uncertain. According to various reports, one of Baba Vanga’s latest eerie predictions is that the end of the world will begin in 2025. While humanity won’t be completely wiped out until 5079, the apocalypse is said to start in 2025, allegedly according to Vanga.
Baba Vanga, also known as Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, was a blind Bulgarian clairvoyant renowned for her alleged precognitive abilities. Dubbed the Nostradamus of the Balkans—a nod to the famous French astrologer— she is claimed to have predicted events such as Chernobyl disaster, 9/11, the Covid pandemic, the death of Princess Diana, and the war in Ukraine, according to the Sun.
Although the mystic healer passed away in 1996, the psychic’s followers continue to await the fulfillment of some predictions she made before her death. In fact, some reports claim that Vanga predicted the world would end in 2023 due to nuclear bioweapons and a solar storm.
However, it's crucial to acknowledge that Vanga's predictions are cryptic and unverifiable.
Being unable to write herself, all her statements were recorded by those around her, resulting in no direct written accounts of her visions.
Vanga’s Prediction Timeline for the End of Humanity | List
2025: A conflict in Europe will devastate the continent’s population.
2028: Humans will begin to explore Venus as an energy source.
2033: The polar ice caps will melt, causing sea levels to rise dramatically worldwide.
2076: Communism will spread to countries across the world.
2130: Humans will make contact with aliens.
2170: A drought will devastate much of the world.
3005: Earth will go to war with a civilization on Mars.
3797: Humans will have to vacate Earth because it will become uninhabitable.
5079: The world will end.
Vanga isn’t the only one who claimed to know when the world will end.
Some believe that the Mayan tribe predicted the end of the world in 2012 because their calendar stopped on December 21, 2012.
Additionally, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announces a yearly estimation with its Doomsday Clock. This year, the Doomsday Clock was set to 90 seconds to midnight for the second year in a row, “reflecting the continued state of unprecedented danger the world faces.”
Last year, the clock was also set to 90 seconds to midnight— the closest it has ever been to midnight in the clock’s history.
Numerous Bulgarian and Soviet scientists examined and tested Vanga throughout her life, ultimately determining that she had an 85 percent success rate with her predictions, according to Sky History.
She even allegedly predicted her own death on August 11, 1996, at the age of 85.
One can only hope that her doomsday predictions for the next 3,000 years fall into that 15 percent margin of error.