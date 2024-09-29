After Nasrallah's Death, Israeli Strike Kills Another Hezbollah Leader Nabil Kaouk

The Israeli military says it killed Nabil Kaouk, another high-ranking Hezbollah official, in airstrike a day after the airstrikes killed chief Hassan Nasrallah.
