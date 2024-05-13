International

3 Men Charged In The UK With Assisting The Hong Kong Intelligence Service

File Photo
Three men have been charged with allegedly assisting Hong Kong intelligence services and with foreign interference, London's Metropolitan Police said on Monday.

Chi Leung (Peter) Wai, 38, Matthew Trickett, 37, and Chung Biu Yuen, 63, have each been charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service.

“While these offenses are concerning, I want to reassure the public that we do not believe there to be any wider threat to them," said Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

“This investigation remains ongoing, but now that charges have been brought, I urge people not to speculate or comment further in relation to this case."

