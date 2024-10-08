International

2024 Nobel Prize: John J Hopfield, Geoffrey E Hinton Awarded Nobel Physics Prize

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics to John J. Hopfield and Geoffrey E. Hinton “for foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks.”

nobel prize 2024 in physics
John J Hopfield, Geoffrey E Hinton Awarded Nobel Physics Prize | Photo: Nobel Committee
info_icon

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has named the winner of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics. As per the official announcement, the Physics Nobel Prize has been jointly awarded to John J Hopfield and Geoffrey E Hinton for their "foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks.”

The 2024 Nobel laureates used tools from physics to contrast methods to lay the foundation for machine learning.

As per the committee, Hopfield created the structure which stores and reconstructs information known as the Hopfield Network.

"The Hopfield network can store patterns and has a method for recreating them. When the network is given an incomplete or slightly distorted pattern, the method can find the stored pattern that is most similar."

Victor Ambros, Gary Ruvkun Win Nobel Prize For Medicine And Physiology - | Photo: Nobel Academy
Nobel Prize 2024: Victor Ambros, Gary Ruvkun Win Nobel Prize For Medicine Or Physiology

BY Outlook Web Desk

Geoffrey Hinton invented a method which can "independently discover properties in data" called the Boltzmann machine. This machine, which was developed based on the Hopfield network, can learn to recognise characteristic elements in a given type of data.

"The Boltzmann machine can be used to classify images or create new examples of the type of pattern on which it was trained. Hinton has built upon this work, helping initiate the current explosive development of machine learning."

Together, these have become important elements for the large artificial neural networks which are used in the present day.

John Hopfield is a professor of Molecular Biology at the Neuroscience Institute at Princeton University in the United States and Geoffrey Hinton is a Professor Emeritus for the Department of Computer Science at the University of Toronto in Canada.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. New Zealand Captain Tom Latham Looking Forward To Try His Style Of Leadership Against India
  2. Shakib Al Hasan Apologizes For Silence During Student's Protest, Hopes To Play Farewell Test At Home
  3. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Root, Brook Break England's Partnership Record - 10 Highest Of All Time
  4. IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19, 2nd Youth Test: India Beat Australia By An Innings And 120 Runs, Clean Sweep Series - In Pics
  5. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Harry Brook Sets Record In Pakistan With Maiden Double Century – Check Stats
Football News
  1. UEFA Women's Champions League: Naomi Layzell Shines On Debut, Helps Manchester City Beat Barcelona - In Pics
  2. UEFA Women's Champions League: Pernille Harder's Hat-Trick Helps Bayern Munich Beat 5-2 Against Arsenal - In Pics
  3. Greece Defender George Baldock Found Dead In His Swimming Pool At Home
  4. Italy Vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League: Maldini The Missing Piece To Azurri Puzzle - Spalletti
  5. Africa Cup Of Nations: Manchester United's Amad Diallo Withdraws From Ivory Coast Squad
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Announces Retirement, Locks Davis Cup Finals In Malaga As Last Outing
  2. Shanghai Masters: Roman Safiullin Triumph 'Very Close To A 10', Insists Novak Djokovic
  3. David Goffin Stuns Alexander Zverev To Enter ATP Shanghai Masters 2024 Quarter-Final
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Roman Safiullin: Serbian Great Enters 10th Shanghai Masters Quarters
  5. WTA Wuhan Open 2024: Coco Gauff Breezes Past Viktoriya Tomova In Opener
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ratan Tata Death News LIVE: Eknath Shinde, Amit Shah & Others Pay Last Tributes To Emeritus Tata
  2. PM Modi Arrives In Laos PDR For 2024 ASEAN-India, East Asia Summits
  3. Ratan Tata: The Philanthropist Who Found His Calling On The Factory Floor
  4. Engineer Rashid Fails To Replicate Lok Sabha Success In J&K Assembly Elections
  5. Day In Pics: October 10, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  2. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  3. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  4. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  5. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
US News
  1. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  2. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  3. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  4. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  5. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Wildlife Populations Drop By 73% As Ecosystems Near Collapse, Report Finds
  2. New Peace Plan For Myanmar, South China Sea Tensions And More | What's On Agenda For ASEAN Summit 2024
  3. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Warns Of 'Lethal' Attack On Iran, Evacuations Begin In Lebanon | Latest
  5. Hurricane Milton: Evacuation Time Running Out In Florida; Catastrophic Destruction Predicted
Latest Stories
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Joe Root Becomes Only The Third Batter To Achieve This Feat - Check Stunning Stats
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Harry Brook Sets Record In Pakistan With Maiden Double Century – Check Stats
  3. 'Visionary Leader And Compassionate Soul:' India Reacts To Ratan Tata's Death
  4. Ratan Tata: A Portrait Of Innovation
  5. Ratan Tata Death News LIVE: Eknath Shinde, Amit Shah & Others Pay Last Tributes To Emeritus Tata
  6. Ratan Tata (1937-2024): A Legacy Of Visionary Leadership And Unmatched Philanthropy
  7. Ratan Tata: Sachin Tendulkar, Neeraj Chopra Pay Tribute As Sporting World Mourns Passing Of Veteran Industrialist
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs