International

Nobel Prize 2024: Victor Ambros, Gary Ruvkun Win Nobel Prize For Medicine Or Physiology

The Nobel Prize 2024 in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun "for the discovery of microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation."

nobel prize 2024 medicine or physiology
Victor Ambros, Gary Ruvkun Win Nobel Prize For Medicine And Physiology | Photo: Nobel Academy
info_icon

Nobel Prize 2024 week is here! With the announcement of the Nobel in Medicine or Physiology, a week of announcements commences.

Based on the announcement made by the Nobel Committee on Monday, the Nobel Prize for Medicine has been awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun "for the discovery of microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation".

The two scientists have been awarded for their work to understand how gene activity is regulated. With their groundbreaking research, the two American biologists discovered microRNA - which is a new class of tiny RNA molecules.

As per Amrbos and Ruvkun, the discovery of the microRNA revealed a " completely new principle of gene regulation that turned out to be essential for multicellular organisms, including humans."

Victor Ambros is a Professor in the programme in Molecular Medicine and a Silverman Professor of Natural Scienceworks at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in the United States.

Gary Ruvkun is a professor of Genetics at the Harvard Medical School and is also affiliated to the Massaschusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Ruvkun and Ambros discovered in 1992 that the first microRNA - lin-4 - regulates the translation of a target gene, lin-14, to which it base pairs with the loops and bulges that are common in folded RNAs.

The second microRNA was discovered at the Ruvkun Lab at Harvard in 2000. Amrbos and Ruvkun have contributed majorly to the study of microRNA, resulting in the field to grow from two back-to-back papers in 1993 to over 100,000 references in 2021.

In 2024, the medicine laureates made a seminal discovery in the small worm C. elegans and revealed a new dimension to gene regulation, which is now essential for all complex life forms.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ireland vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: Proteas Eyeing Clean Sweep In Abu Dhabi
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Squads: Full Rosters Of All Teams From Elite Group B
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Squads: Full Rosters Of All Teams From Elite Group A
  4. IND Vs BAN, T20I: Najmul Shanto Explains Why Bangladesh Batters Struggle To Score 180+ Runs
  5. Sanath Jayasuriya Appointed Full-time Sri Lanka Head Coach Till 2026 T20 World Cup
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan Considered Withdrawn From AFC Champions League 2 After Denying To Travel To Iran
  2. Barcelona 3-0 Alaves, La Liga: Robert Lewandowski Fires First-half Hat-trick - In Pics
  3. Premier League: 10-Man Forest Frustrate Chelsea - In Pics
  4. Premier League: Erik Ten Hag's MUFC Draw At Villa - In Pics
  5. AIFF Aims To Scout Tall Footballers; Unimpressed Fans Point Out Heights Of Messi, Chhetri
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Gauff Lands Her Second Career WTA 1000 Title - In Pics
  2. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
  3. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Wins Title, Becoming The Youngest Champion In 14 Years
  4. Shanghai Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Stern Wu Yibing Test To Enter Fourth Round
  5. Wuhan Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WTA 1000 Tennis Tournament
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  4. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  5. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Sangh And The Shadow Sangh In Kashmir 
  2. Jamaat-e-Islami Joining Indian Politics Should Be A Welcome Step
  3. West Bengal: 4 Killed After Blast At Coal Mine In Birbhum
  4. J&K Assembly Election 2024: NC-Cong Confident Of 50 Seats, BJP Aiming For 35 And Coalition Govt
  5. RG Kar Doctor Rape & Murder: CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Accused Sanjay Roy
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  2. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  3. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  4. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  5. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
World News
  1. Imran Khan Banned From Meeting Wife, Lawyers And Party Members Till Oct 18 Over 'Security Concerns'
  2. Nobel Prize 2024: Victor Ambros, Gary Ruvkun Win Nobel Prize For Medicine Or Physiology
  3. ‘India’s Integrity Must Be Respected’: Canada ‘Clears’ Its Stance Amid Diplomatic Tensions
  4. Middle East: Rockets From Gaza Set Off Sirens In Tel Aviv; Iran Airspace Reopens After Closure Amid Israeli Strikes
  5. One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Where The War Stands
Latest Stories
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. India Match Pakistan's World Record After Bowling Out Bangladesh In First T20I
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 7, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Pakistan: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead After Targeted Explosion Near Karachi Airport | What We Know
  5. Durga Puja 2024: Rituals And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  6. Middle East Conflict: Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis - Explained
  7. IAF Chennai Airshow: Dehydration, Heatsroke Claim 5 Lives, 100 Hospitalised
  8. One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Where The War Stands