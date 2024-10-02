Women On The Ballot In J&K

Just three years short of the age at which Sakina became MLA, Ayesha, 23, chatting with female college students in Srinagar’s Pratap Park, says she will vote because her community needs a local government. “The Centre dictates everything, even how we should feel about its decisions,” she rues. Much-touted claims that the end of J&K’s autonomy would help empower women cut no ice with these young women. “While Kashmiri men were shown as misogynist, the women were commodified on social media as prospective brides for other Indian men,” Ayesha says. Qurat, 22, points out that she feels the greatest threat from the armed personnel who are everywhere in “the most militarised place in the world”. Recalling that a soldier once flirtatiously gestured at her and commented on her body, she says, “If he were a local, I could have stood up for myself, but he was a uniformed man with a rifle.” The mere presence of armed personnel from elsewhere, largely seen as hostile, often causes discomfort among local women as a threat to their privacy and possibly honour.