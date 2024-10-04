Why Is Kashmir Still Not ‘Humara’ In Slogans?

Yet, this visible disaffection might not translate into votes against the party, because of the same problem that has plagued the opposition in the rest of the country—lack of an enthused political opposition that is willing to put up a spirited fight. And because it is not Kashmir. The decades-long sense of deprivation and of powerlessness vis-a-vis the Valley runs too deep for it to disappear in the face of this increased loss of control. Just like the resentment against the policies of the Centre (BJP-led or not) has been felt for too long in the Valley for it to wither away in the face of the most egregious of all actions that Kashmiris could ever imagine Delhi would undertake—the removal of special provisions for J&K under Article 370. Both the sentiments which have defined the contested nature of politics of the erstwhile State have, in reality, been accentuated as a result of the BJP government’s policies. They might change with the restoration of the democratic process and full statehood. Whether that happens remains to be seen. The fact is that the BJP’s hand was forced by the Supreme Court to hold these assembly elections. Elections in themselves do not necessarily mean that people will feel heard and empowered enough if power continues to be in hands of the Delhi-appointed Lieutenant Governor and his bureaucrats. How soon statehood is going to be restored is, at the moment, just a point of conjecture. And what kind of statehood would be, in itself, is something that no one is sure of.