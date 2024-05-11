‘This Election Is Between Imaandari Aur Beimaani’: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

No. I have my hand very much on the pulse of the people. They saw how the power—hungry BJP used undemocratic means to destabilise the Congress government. The BJP invested cash to buy MLAs but denied funds to the government. It (centre) starved the state of development grants. No special relief package was provided to us despite the biggest natural calamity. I courageously weathered the crisis and stood with affected families. We raised money through CM’s relief fund for relief. I also donated all savings of my life to this fund. The state government sanctioned Rs 4,500 crore package for the disaster hit areas. The government reached-out to every affected family. The people admire my simplicity and honesty.