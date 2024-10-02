The Shifting Nature of "Delhi's Agents" In Kashmir

Before the elections, some faces were famously “seen” as pro-BJP, but even they changed the narrative while campaigning, confusing voters even more. Among them is PC chief Lone— locally known as the “BJP’s poster boy”. He surprised all when he raised anti-Modi and anti-BJP slogans—‘Modi ka jo yaar hai, gaddar hai gaddar hai’ and ‘BJP ka jo yaar hai, gaddar hai gaddar hai’—after filing his nomination for the Kupwara assembly segment. He said those hand-in-glove with the BJP were labelling him pro-BJP, referring to Abdullah who served as the junior minister, MEA in the BJP-led NDA government in early 2000. Lone seems to have understood that this is the only narrative that works in Kashmir and results in an electoral dividend.