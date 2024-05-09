Elections

'Stop Being A Crybaby,' Lone Says To Omar After Campaign Rescheduled On Order

People's Conference chief Sajad Lone's remarks came after National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah asked the EC to direct authorities in the north Kashmir's Baramulla constituency to allow his campaign programme as per schedule.

Advertisement

PTI
People's Conference chief Sajad Lone | Photo: PTI
info_icon

People's Conference chief Sajad Lone Thursday asked National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah to stop being a "crybaby" and come up with such lies which have a longer shelf life.

ALSO READ | Amit Shah’s AFSPA Statement Sounds Poll Bugle In Jammu And Kashmir

Lone's remarks came after Abdullah asked the Election Commission to direct authorities in the north Kashmir's Baramulla constituency to allow his campaign programme as per schedule.

Abdullah's letter to the EC comes a day after the Sopore Superintendent of Police Divya D issued an official directive to the additional district magistrate, outlining the rescheduling of various political activities in the area.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | J&K Timeline: After Abrogation Of Article 370, People Still Await Elections

Abdullah and Lone are pitted against each other in the constituency for the Lok Sabha polls.

"Can we stop this TARBAAZI (lying)? We have now stooped to TARBAAZ-Pro. It seems we will need to create a special section to counter lies manufactured by you on an hourly basis," Lone said on X addressing the junior Abdullah.

Lone had called Abdullah a liar before as well after the NC leader claimed that the PC chief had acknowledged he was part of BJP. Lone, however, denied the charge.

Advertisement

Referring to the SP's directive, Lone said his party has also been instructed to reschedule its programmes.

"In fact both PC and NC have been intimated in the same order, which I have attached for your reference. In wonderment why you couldn't read the whole order," he added.

The former minister in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir also urged Abdullah, a former chief minister, "to stop acting like a cry baby and tell his cronies to come up with lies which have a longer shelf life."

"I was accosted out of a village just two hours back. Ohh God this entitlement of yours is sickening," he said, referring to Abdullah's complaint that EC officials were hampering his campaign.

Lone added, "A humble advice. For your opponents to get unnerved you have to have crowds. Don't expect us to get unnerved with non-existent crowds. Introspect on non-existent crowds. And youngsters chasing you away."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mizoram: Meth Tables Worth Rs 2.95 Crore Seized, 3 Arrested
  2. Man Held At Mumbai Airport With Cocaine Capsules Worth Rs 15 Crore Concealed In His Body
  3. NCW Claims No Victim Filed Complaint Against Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna
  4. PDP’s Waheed Parra Talks Elections in Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir
  5. ICMR Advises Against Consumption Of Protein Supplements In New Dietary Guidelines For Indians | Details
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The King’s Trust’ Global Gala 2024: Kate Moss, Eileen Gu, Kate Beckinsale Attend Charity Event - View Pics
  2. North West Joins Starry Concert Event Of 'The Lion King' At Hollywood Bowl
  3. Academy Museum To Celebrate Music Of Indian Cinema Through 'RRR', 'Lagaan' Soundtracks
  4. Spanish Court Shelves Latest Tax Probe Of Shakira Following Prosecutors' Recommendation
  5. 'The Office' Follow-Up Series Set Up At American Streamer Peacock
Sports News
  1. PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Swapnil Singh Gets Liam Livingstone, Punjab Kings Five Down
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Sweep BAN-W T20I Series 5-0; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  3. Tottenham Vs Burnley: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Comments
  4. NBA: Charlotte Hornets Name Charles Lee As New Head Coach
  5. World Olympic Games Qualifiers: Indian Greco-Roman Wrestlers Bow Out In Preliminary Rounds
World News
  1. Israel 'Will Stand Alone If It Has To', Says Netanyahu After Biden's Warning Of Arms Holdup
  2. Argentina Labour Unions' 1-Day Strike Against President Milei Paralyses Daily Life
  3. 8 Sri Lankan Mercenaries Fighting For Russian And Ukrainian Forces Killed: Police
  4. With Tim Cook Nearing Retirement Age, Take A Look At Probables In Race For Apple CEO Post
  5. Maldives and India Ties: A Fresh Jolt?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Sweep BAN-W T20I Series 5-0; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  8. Lok Sabha Polls: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; BJP Is Insecure Claims Chavan | Highlights