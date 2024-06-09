Elections

'I'm Not A Politician': Congress MLA Sofia Firdous Filled Father's Shoes At Last Moment In Odisha Assembly Polls

Sofia Firdous, 32, is a former real estate developer and had been preparing for her father's reelection campaign when a Supreme Court ruling abruptly halted their plans.

X/@sofiafirdous1
Odisha Congress MP Sofia Firdous and Mohammed Moquim Photo: X/@sofiafirdous1
info_icon

Congress MLA from Odisha's Barabati-Cuttack Sofia Firdous is the first Muslim woman legislator of the state. She is the daughter of former Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim who could not contest in the recent state assembly polls due to a Supreme Court ruling which put a spotlight on Firdous to fill in the shoes of her father.

Sofia Firdous, 32, is a former real estate developer and had been preparing for her father's reelection campaign when a Supreme Court ruling abruptly halted their plans.

Barely a month before the state Assembly elections, the family received a jolt when Mohammed Moquim was deemed ineligible to contest due to a conviction in an Orissa Rural Housing Development Corporation loan fraud case.

With her father's experience and help Firdous launched a focused one-month campaign. She gathered backing from her father's devoted supporters, even though some doubted if she could match his impact.

Speaking to NDTV, Firdous stated, "I am not a politician," Sofia emphasizedas she continued to say "When my father was unable to contest the elections, a large gathering of 400-500 supporters convened at our residence. Recognising the hard work and solid base my father had established in Cuttack, they unanimously endorsed me to step into the fray."

She found herself often questioning, "So why will people vote for me and trust me so quickly?"

She had earlier involved in campaigns for her father in last two terms and had gathered experience from there, she said, "I just had one month for the elections. My major fear was that people knew my father well as he had done a lot of grassroots work. He lost in 2014 and then emerged victorious in 2019."

Sofia Firdous beat her rival BJP's Purna Chandra Mahapatra by 8,001 votes.

Addressing concerns about her identity, Sofia reaffirmed her commitment to her constituency and stated, "I am an Odia, an Indian, and a woman first."

She added, "Throughout my career and professional life in real estate, I have worked hard for women's empowerment and I will continue to do so in politics as well. Being a Muslim politician is something I have never given thought to."

Her vision for inclusive development and progress transcends religious and political divides, reflecting her dedication to serving the diverse needs of her community.

In the recent Odisha assembly elections, former CM Naveen Patnaik's 24-year rule came to an end as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed power with 78 seats out of 147.

The BJD secured 51 seats, while the Congress got 14, and three went to Independent candidates.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the BJD faced a setback with the BJP winning 20 seats and the Congress taking 1 out of 21 seats in the state.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Amid Suspense Over CM Pick In Odisha, BJP Postpones Oath Taking Ceremony To June 12
  2. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Modi To Begin Historic Third Term Today; Suspense Builds Over Cabinet 3.0
  3. Shashi Tharoor To Watch 'India-Pakistan' Match On Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony Day
  4. Nitish Kumar: What If The Veteran NDA Ally Had Gone With The INDIA Bloc?
  5. The Winner Is The Constitution Of India
Entertainment News
  1. Sona Mohapatra Slams Vishal Dadlani For Offering Job To CISF Constable Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut
  2. ‘Heeramandi’ Actor Taha Shah Badussha Recalls Running Behind Karan Johar’s Car: He Was Kind To Give Me His Number
  3. 'Munjya' Box Office Collection Day 2: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh Starrer Crosses Rs 10 Crore On Its First Saturday
  4. Katrina Kaif Dismisses Pregnancy Rumours As She Returns To Mumbai After A Long Vacation In London
  5. Deepika Padukone Is The ‘Hope’ In New ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Poster, Ranveer Singh Calls Her 'Stunner'
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Showdown Highlights Super Sunday
  2. Chennaiyin FC Welcome Nigerian Striker Daniel Chima Chukwu Ahead Of ISL 2024-25
  3. Formula 1: Yuki Tsunoda To Continue Journey In Red Bull Junior Program Till 2025 Seaon
  4. It's Super Sunday: Pick Your Event - IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Match, French Open Men's Singles Final Or Canadian Grand Prix
  5. USA 1-5 Colombia: Hefty Defeat A 'Wake-Up Call' For United States, Claims Gregg Berhalter
World News
  1. This Mexican Fashion Designer Takes Political Ads To Next Level, Upcycles Them Into Trendy Accessories
  2. Gaza's Health Ministry Says 274 Palestinians Were Killed In Israeli Raid That Rescued 4 Hostages
  3. Giant Fish Washes Ashore In Oregon, Turns Out To Be Rare Hoodwinker
  4. Florida Gulf Coast On Alert, Multiple Shark Attacks Prompt Warnings For Beachgoers
  5. Age is Just a Number. See How Joan Payden Built A $700 Million Fortune At 92
Latest Stories
  1. NDA Oath Taking Ceremony: Here Are Dignitaries On Guest List For Mega Event
  2. PM Modi Has Given Me An Opportunity: JD(S) Leader Kumaraswamy
  3. Modi Oath Ceremony: What Is The Text Of PM’s Oath
  4. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Modi To Begin Historic Third Term Today; Suspense Builds Over Cabinet 3.0
  5. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  6. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  7. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  8. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown