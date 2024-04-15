Elections

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Confident Of His Party’s Victory In Upcoming Polls

The simultaneous polling will be held for the assembly and the state's lone Lok Sabha seat on April 19.

Advertisement

PTI
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has claimed that his party, the SKM, was certain about winning 26 of the state's 32 assembly seats in the April 19 elections.

During an election rally, Tamang has claimed his party secured 99 per cent of the votes cast through postal ballot.

ALSO READ | Sikkim Assembly Election 2024: Date, Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule

"Twenty-six seats are certain. We will have to make serious efforts to convince the voters in the remaining six seats to get a bigger mandate to serve the people of Sikkim for a second term," he said.

Advertisement

Asserting that the people of Sikkim have faith in him because of the work done by his government in the last five years, Tamang has said he made nine promises in the manifesto and was committed to fulfilling those before going to seek votes in 2029.

SDF Announces Candidate List, Chamling To Contest From Poklok-Kamrang Assembly Seat - null
SDF Announces Candidate List, Chamling To Contest From Poklok-Kamrang Assembly Seat

BY PTI

He said his party gave adequate representation to women in its list of candidates, which reflected its commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and fair decision-making.

"In this election, we've taken a deliberate step by nominating four women, recognising their capabilities, qualifications, and unwavering dedication to serving their communities," he has said.

Advertisement

Simultaneous polling will be held for the assembly and the state's lone Lok Sabha seat.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Assembly Election 2024: Date, Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  3. Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Find Schedule, Voting, Time Result Day | Full Details
  4. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Schedule, Voting, Results | Full Details Here
  5. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  6. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Film Crosses Rs 40 Crore Mark
  7. Salman Khan To Reportedly Continue Work After The Firing Incident; Asks Team Not To Cancel His Plans
  8. Iran-Israel Conflict: How The World Reacted To Looming Escalation In The Region