Sikkim CM To Contest From Two Assembly Seats, Fields Wife Against Chamling

Bhim Hang Limbu has been given the ticket from Yangthang assembly seat. The SKM has dropped two ministers, Bishnu Kharel and Karma Loden Bhutia, who had last time won from Rhenock and Kabi Lungchuk seats respectively, with the CM himself contesting from Kharel's seat, while Karma Loden Bhutia has been replaced by TT Bhutia.