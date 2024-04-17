Elections

Ready To Give Funds, But Press EVM Button In Our Favour: Ajit Pawar

Pawar holds the finance portfolio in the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government.

Advertisement

File%20Image
Ready To Give Funds, But Press EVM Button In Our Favour: Ajit Pawar Photo: File Image
info_icon

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said he was ready to sanction funds liberally for development, provided people showed the same generosity while voting for the ruling Mahayuti alliance. 

The Nationalist Congress Party leader, who was speaking in a lighter vein, later said he was only appealing people to vote for the alliance. 

Pawar holds the finance portfolio in the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government.

"...As far as funds are concerned, we will cooperate to give you as much as you want, but at the same time, the EVM button needs to be pressed in abundance. If EVM button is pressed in abundance, I will also feel good allocating funds, or else, I will have to restrict myself," he said while addressing a gathering of lawyers and traders at Indapur in the district.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters after the event, he said he was only making an appeal to voters to favour the Mahayuti and did not violate the model code of conduct.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, however, criticised Pawar over the statement, saying he was a "trader" and would only do trading.

Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra, an NCP candidate, is locked in a high-profile electoral battle in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency with her sister-in-law and sitting MP Supriya Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar. Sule is the candidate of the NCP (SP).

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Vikram Birthday Special: 5 Best Films Of 'Chiyaan' To Rewatch Today
  2. KKR Vs RR: Jos Buttler's Ton Helps Rajasthan Royals Pull Off Joint-Highest Run Chase In IPL History - As It Happened
  3. Sports World LIVE: Nepal Trump Saudi Arabia In ACC Premier Cup, March Into Semi-Finals Unbeaten
  4. Ram Navami Celebrations In Ranchi: Intersections Of Religion And Politics
  5. Elections 2024: Campaigning Ends For Phase 1 Of LS Polls; EC Asks Bengal Guv To Not Visit Cooch Behar On Voting Day
  6. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far
  7. Copenhagen's Historic Old Stock Exchange Engulfed In Flames, Spire Collapses: No Injuries Reported