PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha Dig At Sonia Gandhi, Says 'Those Who Can't Win Polls...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for relinquishing her Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat to become a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan.
During a rally in Rajasthan’s Jalore, he said "another leader" from the party has gone to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, without mentioning the name of Sonia Gandhi.
He first referred to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's earlier Rajya Sabha membership from Rajasthan.
He then reportedly said, "Another leader from the party has gone to Rajya Sabha from the state now. Those who can't fight and win elections have come to Rajasthan this time."
Advertisement
Sonia Gandhi filled the seat that was left vacant after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh completed his Rajya Sabha tenure. Sonia Gandhi has won the Rae Bareli Lok
Sabha seat since 2004 but announced that she will not be contesting the general elections this year.
She took a dig at Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi and said, "You sent former PM Manmohan Singh to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. But did you see him in the state again?
Another leader from the party has gone to Rajya Sabha from the state now. Those who can't fight and win elections have come to Rajasthan this time,” as per India Today report.
Advertisement
He also accused the Congress of "hollowing out the country by spreading the termite of 'parivaarwad' and corruption". He added young people in the country are so angry with Congress that they "don't want to see their face again".