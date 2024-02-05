Pathos Leaders And Pliable Population: Understanding The Rise Of Narendra Modi

The understanding of this contradiction is necessary to comprehend the rising populist forms of government not only in India but all over the world.

The rise of a Right-Wing populist government in the form of the BJP and its leader Narendra Modi is beyond the Weberian charismatic leader based on traditional authority. More than individualised, in contemporary times, the charisma of the leader reflects his power in a social context where power is used for historical revival and revenge in recreating the glorious past.