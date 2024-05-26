Elections

PM Modi's 'Mujra' Remark Is An Insult To Bihar : Kharge

Addressing an election rally in favour of Congress leader and Mahagathbandhan nominee Manoj Kumar from Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency, Kharge said, "PM used mujra words for opposition leaders in an election rally in Bihar on Friday…Modi ji insulted Bihar by using this word…it means mujra happens here. This is an insult to Bihar and its electorates."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘mujra' remark against opposition leaders and said that the latter "insulted Bihar" by making this comment.

"PM Modi considers himself as 'Tismarkhan'…He is under the wrong impression. It is the people who are real Tismarkhan. He (PM) is a dictator…If becomes PM for the third term, people will not be allowed to say anything at all", said the Congress president.

He said, "This election is basically people vs Modi… not Rahul vs Modi." The Congress president said he respects Narendra Modi as he is Prime Minister, but Modi does not respect Congress leaders.

Kharge alleged that PM Modi hugs rich people and not poor people. Voting will take place in Sasaram, Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Karakat and Jehanabad Lok Sabha constituencies on June 1.

