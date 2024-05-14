Elections

PM Modi Declares He Owns Rs 3.02 Crore Total Assets With No Home Or Car | Details

His filings revealed that he doesn't own any house or car and has Rs 52,920 in cash and Rs 2.85 crore in bank deposits.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination papers in the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency and unveiled assets totalling Rs 3.02 crore.

Reportedly, his gold investments amount to Rs 2.67 lakh, comprising four gold rings. Additionally, the Prime Minister's taxable income increased from Rs 11 lakh in 2018-19 to Rs 23.5 lakh in 2022-23, as per the details in his affidavit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi files his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat | - X/@narendramodi
PM Modi Files Nomination From Varanasi Lok Sabha Seat

BY Outlook Web Desk

Further it was revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has investments totalling Rs 9.12 lakh in National Savings Certificates, marking a notable increase from Rs 7.61 lakh recorded in 2019.

PM Modi has no outstanding loans in his name and has listed his income sources as 'salary from government' and 'interest from bank'.

Hee maintains two accounts in the State Bank of India, with Rs 73,304 deposited in the Gandhinagar branch and Rs 7,000 in the Varanasi branch, according to details in his nomination papers.

PM Modi has a Fixed Deposit worth Rs 2,85,60,338 in SBI.

Reportedly, PM Modi has also declared that he doesn't have any criminal case pending against him and neither has any government dues on him.

On Tuesday, PM Modi had the company of his four proposers -- Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri, Lalchand Kushwaha, Baijnath Patel and Sanjay Sonkar.

