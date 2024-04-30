Elections

NDA Manifesto For Andhra Assembly Polls Promises Rs 1500 Pension To Women

The Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena and BJP combine also promised to offer Rs 3000 monthly financial assistance to unemployed youth.

PTI
The National Democratic Alliance in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday released its joint  manifesto for the upcoming polls in the state wherein they promised to offer Rs 1500 monthly pension to eligible women.  

Releasing the manifesto, Janasena chief Pawana Kalyan said the manifesto is an amalgamation of TDP’s “super six” and his party’s “Shanmukha Vyuham”.

The TDP had earlier announced “super six” which promised to offer free bus travel to women, three free cooking gas cylinders to every household per year and  Rs 15,000 to every school-going child per annum, among others.

Janasena, TDP and BJP are NDA alliance partners in the southern state.

As part of a seat sharing deal among NDA partners, TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats.

Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

