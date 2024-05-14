Elections

'Mamata Can't Stop Us...': What Amit Shah Said On Citizenship For Matua Community

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday assured the Matua community that its members would get citizenship under the CAA

In a bid to address concerns of the Matuas over citizenship, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday assured the community that its members would get citizenship under the CAA and accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of spreading canards about it.

Addressing a rally at Matua community stronghold Bongaon, Shah said, “Mamata Banerjee can never stop the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Bengal as it is a law by the central government.”

“No power in the world can stop my refugee brothers from becoming citizens of India. This is the promise of Modi Ji. Mamata Banerjee must remember that citizenship falls under the exclusive authority of the central government, not the state governments,” he said.

Shah accused Banerjee of “lying” and spreading canards about the CAA.

“Mamata Banerjee is lying that anyone who applies for citizenship under the CAA will face problems. I have come to assure the people of the Matua community that no one will face any trouble. You will get citizenship and will be able to live with respect in the country,” he added.

