Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4: Voter Turnout Of 67.71% Recorded, AP & Odisha State Polls Log 77.78% Polling

The voter turnout in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 stood at 67.71 per cent, slightly higher than the previous phases, according to the latest voting percentage shared by the Election Commission (EC).
The updated voter turnout figures for the third phase of polling in the Lok Sabha election stood at 65.68 per cent. In the third phase of the 2019 general election, the turnout was 68.4 per cent.
Voting is taking place in seven phases for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. While four phases - April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13 - are done, polling in the remaining phases will take place on - May 20, May 25 and June 1.
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voter Turnout
According to the poll authority, the voter turnout of bjp-candidate-booked-in-hyderabad">Phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections 2024 that took place on Monday, May 13, stood at 67.25 per cent at 11:45 pm.
The turnout is 1.74 percentage points higher than the corresponding phase in the 2019 parliamentary polls.
The EC had said the figures will continue to be updated by the field-level officers as polling parties return.
A total of 96 seats went to polls in the fourth phase of the seven-phase election. After the latest phase, polling has been completed in 379 seats across 23 states and Union territories.
Assembly Elections 2024 Voter Turnout
Voting also took place simultaneously on all 175 assembly seats of Andhra Pradesh and 28 of Odisha on Monday, May 13. While both Lok Sabha and assembly polls concluded in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, Odisha assembly and Lok Sabha elections 2024 are taking place in four phases - May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1 and Lok Sabha polls are also taking place in Odisha in . On Monday, four Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha voted.
While Andhra Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 78.25 and 78.36 in Lok Sabha Phase 4 and its assembly election voting, respectively, on Monday, Odisha recorded a turnout of 73.97 per cent in Lok Sabha seats and same in assembly seats.
Whith Monday's phase, polling has also been completed in the Assembly elections of Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.
The low voter turnout so far has largely been attributed to heatwave conditions. The EC has been making efforts to ensure voter registration and a higher voter participation.
It has described its efforts as "from roll to poll". The poll panel had expressed dismay at the poor voter turnout in metro cities and described it as urban and youth apathy towards elections.
Since registration as a voter and casting votes is not mandatory under law, the EC has said it functions in a "persuasive space" to motivate people to enrol themselves as voters.