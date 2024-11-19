Elections

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 9.7 Crore Voters To Head To The Polls To Elect New 288-Member Assembly | Details

For the assembly polls, a total of 4,140 candidates are in the fray, including incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Congress' Nana Patole, Shiv Sena UBT's Aaditya Thackeray and many more

maharashtra assembly elections 2024
9.7 Crore Voters To Head To The Polls To Elect New 288-Member Assembly | Photoi: PTI
Maharashtra will be heading to the polls on Wednesday – November 20. As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, around nine crore voters across Maharashtra will cast their vote in a single phase across all 288 assembly constituencies.

Of the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, 234 come under the general category, 29 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 25 constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

For the assembly polls, a total of 4,140 candidates are in the fray, including incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Congress' Nana Patole, Shiv Sena UBT's Aaditya Thackeray and many more.

Maharashtra Elections 2024 – All You Need To Know

The Maharashtra elections comes two years after the leading regional parties of the state split into factions. In the upcoming elections, the MVA alliance is hoping from a strong comeback as the ruling Mahayuti tries to hold onto power.

Polls Open At 7 AM

Polls across Maharashtra will open at 7 AM. For the 2024 elections, around nine crore eligible voters will be able to cast their vote at 1,00,186 polling stations across 52,789 locations in the state. Of the 9.7 crore voters, 4.97 crore are men, 4.66 crore women, and 20.93 lakh are first-time voters.

November 20 has been declared as a public holiday by the Maharashtra government to encourage voter turnout. Along with a public holiday, a dry day has also been declared across the state.

Along with the assembly elections, the bypoll for the Nanded Lok Sabha seat will also in held. For this parliamentary seat, the key battle remains between the BJP and the Congress. The Lok Sabha seat was vacated after the death of Congress candidate Vasant Chavan on August 26.

Key Candidates

For the 288 assembly seats, two major alliances have been formed in Maharashtra. The first comprises of the incumbent Shinde Sena with BJP and Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party. This alliance is referred to as the Mahayuti alliance.

Contesting against the Mahayuti alliance is the Maha Vikas Aghadi - comprising of the Indian National Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party.

Throughout the election campaigning, leaders such as PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have been travelling across the state to gather support for their respective candidates and alliances.

Some of the key candidates in the Maharashtra elections are -

  • Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Kopri-Pachpakhadi

  • Nana Patole from Sakoli

  • Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur South West

  • Aaditya Thackeray from Worli

  • Milind Deora from Worli

  • Zeeshan Siddique from Bandra East

  • Nawab Malik from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar

  • Ajit Pawar from Baramati

  • Rohit Patil from Tasgaon

Key Constituencies

One of the key constituencies heading to the polls on Wednesday is Worli. Aaditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena UBT), Milind Deora (Shinde Snea) and Sandeep Deshpande (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) are contesting for the high-profile assembly seat in Mumbai.

Over in Baramati, a Pawar vs Pawar challenge is set for November 20. Sharad Pawar's grandnephew, Yugendra Pawar will be challenging Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the seat. The competition is expected to be a tough one, especially considering the fact that Ajit Pawar has held the seat for seven consecutive years since 1991.

Other key constituencies to watch out for are Latur, Vandre East, Nagpur South West and Kopri-Pachpakhadi.

What Happened In The 2019 Elections?

In the 2019 assembly elections, the NDA coalition - BJP and Shiv Sena won with a total of 161 seats. However, in 2022, the Shiv Sena found itself in a tricky position, ultimately leading to the collapse of the state government and a split between the Thackeray faction and Eknath Shinde faction.

In 2023, the Nationalist Congress Party also split after Ajit Pawar announced his exit from Sharad Pawar's party and joined the alliance with BJP and Shinde Sena.

