Elections

Elections 2024 LIVE: Centre Provides Security Cover To Bengal BJP Leaders; Rahul Gandhi To File Nomination Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remark suggesting that there will be a "conflagration" in the country if he gets a third term and asked the people to wipe out the Congress from everywhere. Addressing his first election rally in Uttarakhand, PM Modi said he was being threatened and abused by the corrupt but there will be even bigger action against corruption after his re-election. Meanwhile, Amit Shah also addressed a big rally in Karnataka's Bengaluru where he claimed that there has been no trace of corruption on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as against the Congress, which has allegedly stains of corruption of Rs 12 lakh crore. In other news, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be filing his nomination today from Kerala's Wayanad.