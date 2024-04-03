Elections 2024 LIVE: Centre Provides Security Cover To Bengal BJP Leaders; Rahul Gandhi To File Nomination Today

Lok Sabha Polls: Centre Provides Security Cover To Bengal Party Leaders
Centre has provided security cover to former Calcutta high court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, ex-TMC MP Arjun Singh, BJP district General Secretary Abhijit Barman, and executive member Cooch Behar district Tapas Das.
The four leaders have been provided Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in different categories in West Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Abhijit Gangopadhyay and Singh Arjun joined the BJP last month.
Gangopadhyay has been granted security under the 'Y' category, while Arjun Singh has been given security under the 'Z' category, according to an ANI report. However, both Abhijit Barman and Das have been given security under the 'X' category, ANI cited sources.
Lok Sabha Elections: CPI Candidate From Wayanad To File Nomination Today
CPI candidate from Wayanad for Lok Sabha elections, Annie Raja, will file her nomination today against Congress' sitting MP and candidate Rahul Gandhi.
In Other News | Delhi CM Kejriwal's Plea Against ED Arrest In Delhi High Court Today
The Delhi high court will hear today Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor's petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case.
The plea is listed for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.
Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 and is currently in judicial custody till April 15.
Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Fields Jagan Reddy's Sister From AP's Kadapa
Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila has been fielded against her cousin and sitting YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy in Kadapa Lok Sabha segment while former Union Ministers MM Pallam Raju and JD Seelam have been fielded from Kakinada and Bapatla constituencies respectively in the May 13 polls.
As per a list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections released by Congress, including five from the state, Gidugu Rudra Raju will be contesting from Rajahmundry. PG Rampullaiah Yadav will be the party's candidate from Kurnool, according to the list.
Announcing that she is fighting the Lok Sabha elections from Kadapa, Sharmila said this was not an easy decision as she was aware it would lead to a split in her family.
Lok Sabha Elections: Know Which Phase Your Constituency Will Vote In
While voting for Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha election 2024 will take place on April 19, polling for Phases 2 to 7 will take place on: April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.
A total of 102 constituencies from 21 states/UTs will vote in Phase 1, while 89 constituencies from 14 states/UTs will vote in the second phase. The third phase includes 94 constituencies from 12 states/UTs, 96 constituencies from 10 states/UTs will vote in the fourth phase, 49 constituencies from eight states/UTs in fifth, 57 constituencies from seven state/UTs in the sixth and 57 constituencies from eight states/UTs will vote in the last phase on June 1.
Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To File Nomination From Wayanad Today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be filing his nomination papers for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala on Wednesday followed by a grand roadshow in Kalpetta town, launching party's election campaign in the region.
Election News: PM Modi Slams 'Shehzada' Rahul In Uttarakhand Rally
Calling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “shehzada” (prince), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack at the party, saying staying out of power has made it desperate.
At a rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi had said that if the BJP wins the election through "match-fixing" and changes the Constitution, then the country would be "set ablaze" and it would not survive.
Addressing a rally in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur on Monday, PM Modi said staying out of power has made the Congress desperate and asked the people to wipe out the party from everywhere.
"Congress' shehzada has threatened, there will be fire if Modi gets another term in office. Staying out of power has made them so desperate that they are now talking about setting things on fire. Would you let them do it? Wouldn't you punish them?" PM Modi said, accusing Congress of trying to push the country towards "instability and anarchy". READ HERE
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shah Accuses Congress Of Taking Support From PFI's Political Arm SDPI
Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the Congress of taking support from the Social Democratic Party of India, the political arm of the banned Popular Front of India, "even as blasts are taking place in Bengaluru". Amit Shah was apparently referring to the recent blast at popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, which is under investigation.
Amit Shah also claimed that there has been no trace of corruption on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as against the Congress, which has allegedly stains of corruption of Rs 12 lakh crore.
“On the one hand there are explosions in Bengaluru and on the other hand I got an information that SDPI has supported Congress. If it is true, then can people of Karnataka be safe under Congress?,” Amit Shah said during his election campaign in Channapatna in Ramanagara district, which is part of Bengaluru Rural Constituency.
